‘No one will do anything to help me’: Kia owner says her brand-new car is leaking—from the inside

Kia prides itself on crafting reliable vehicles. But one owner who posted a video of water leaking inside her “brand-new” Kia begs to differ.

The brief 5-second clip was posted by TikTok user @khats.korner on July 18. It shows water leaking into the footwell area of the car’s interior and pooling around the car mat. The car owner claims that she’s reported this issue to the manufacturer and that Kia has been unhelpful.

“@kia I’m soooo mad rn bc I’ve been complaining about this problem for months with 0 help! This car is brand new. wtffff,” the on-screen caption reads.

In the description of the video, the car owner further writes, “Please tell me why my brand new car is leaking and no one will do anything to help me.?!”

This short video has gone viral on the video-sharing platform. It has amassed over 531,100 views and over 300 comments.

Kia owners say they are experiencing the same issue

Many viewers have reported having similar issues.

“MINE DOES THIS WHEN IT RAINS AND I HAVE NO IDEA WHY!!” one commenter claimed.

“If it only happens when it rains it’s the drain lines from sunroof, my Mercedes does this and I had to take it in to fix it,” another remarked.

Other commenters offered theories about the source of the leak. Some speculated that it might be related to the air conditioning system.

One of them wrote, “That looks like an AC leak. The condensation pipe might be blocked.”

“The water is not draining out of your car when you use your AC,” a second speculated.

However, in another comment, the TikToker clarified that “it only happens when it rains. The rain comes into the car.”

Bumper reports that a car leak for various reasons. Those include “broken or missing door seals, perished or shrunken rubber seals, perished seals around sunroofs, missing trim pieces, … [and] broken or torn convertible roofs.”

Bumper further reports that “any general mechanic should be able to investigate water leaks in your car.”

What are lemon laws?

One commenter suggested filing a “lemon law” claim. “If you took it to the dealer where you got it from and complained about the same problem more than 3 times, you can do a lemon law on it,” they wrote.

According to Cornell Law School, “Lemon laws are statutes adopted in some states to make it easier for a buyer of a new, or in some jurisdictions new or used, vehicle to sue for damages or replacement if the dealer or manufacturer cannot make it run properly after a reasonable number of attempts to fix the car.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @khats.korner via TikTok comment and to Kia via its press email for comment.

