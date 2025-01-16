‘9th gen is better’: Expert says 2019 Honda Civic is one of ‘the most reliable cars of all time.’ There’s just one problem.

Is the Honda CVT Transmission a deal breaker?

Featured Video

Car TikToker Thomas (@carsrme) says the 2019 Honda Civic is the most reliable car of the last five years. The internet? Not so much.

The sticking point seems to be the car’s continuously variable transmission, aka CVT. It’s neither manual nor automatic, and people have their opinions. But does that mean the Civic isn’t reliable?

Thomas made his claims in a TikTok video posted on Saturday. It now has over 129,400 views and counting.

Advertisement

“One of the best cars of all time.”

“This is one of the best cars of all time,” Thomas states at the beginning of the video. He continues, pointing out the many features he admires.

He pans his camera over the tenth-generation version of Honda’s popular Civic model. “I think they look really good for what they are.”

“Even a little sporty,” he states, pointing out the vehicle’s spoiler.

Advertisement

Opening the hood, he discusses how quiet the Civic’s engine is. “You can barely even hear it. It sounds like a sewing machine.”

“These things are dead reliable,” he claims. “They’re going to last forever. Or, at least, get you to 200,000 miles. They get 30, 35, 40 miles per gallon depending on how you drive … no matter if it’s city or on the highway. Like, that’s insane.”

The Honda CVT Transmission

Despite Thomas’ lauds, not everyone is convinced. Viewers in the comments section soon began to call out what many consider the car’s biggest flaw—namely, the CVT transmission.

Advertisement

Viewer bcdbryce (@bcdbryce) commented that he “was planning on getting this car but the CVT threw me off.”

Another person wrote, “Give it a couple years, the CV [transmission] will go.”

A continuously variable transmission is similar to an automatic transmission. It is sometimes referred to as a “shiftless” transmission, according to Car & Driver.

The system has advantages over other transmission types. It is widely considered to be more fuel-efficient and delivers a smoother driving experience.

Advertisement

The two most common transmissions, standard (manual) and automatic, both utilize a set number of gears to transfer power from the engine to the wheels. The CVT does not use gears.

“Instead, it has two pulleys. One pulley connects to the engine, and the other connects to the wheels. A flexible belt connects the two pulleys,” according to Car & Driver.

“Since neither the pulleys or the belt are fixed, they can provide an infinite number of gear ratios.”

Is the 2019 Civic still worth it?

Per Car & Driver, the CVT does have some disadvantages. Many drivers do not like the lack of gear-shifting sensation they get from more common transmissions.

Advertisement

“Some of the common problems that owners run into include overheating, slipping, and sudden loss of acceleration. Shuddering is also a common problem,” it states.

And CVTs are generally expensive to replace compared to automatics.

That said, the 2019 Honda Civic is still a very reliable car, according to car review company Edmunds.

The 2019 Civic has an 8.4 or “Great” rating on the site, with a 4.5 out of 5 reliability rating.

Advertisement

The review notes, “Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism” and points out the “Excellent fuel economy and performance from [the] turbocharged engine.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda via email for a statement.

What the viewers thought

Not all Thomas’ viewers criticized the CVT.

Advertisement

“The Honda CVTs are pretty reliable! But it does need the fluid changed every 30k miles,” Danny (@kingofgoodvibes007) wrote.

“This 2.0. I got 11th Sport 2.0 now 120k mile is good car. Nothing problems,” another viewer added.

Another commented, “I got 17 civic 10th gen. It’s amazing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Thomas via TikTok comment and direct message for a statement.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.