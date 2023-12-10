‘I got it authenticated’: Customer said thrift store sold her Prada bag for $20 because they thought it was fake

You can always be sure to find a couple of hidden gems at a thrift store, but one TikToker’s designer find really takes the cake.

Content creator Devaney Baron (@devbaron) often shares shopping hauls of her latest outfits and accessories for her 4,966 followers. But it is her latest haul, set to Madonna’s “Material Girl,” that is attracting the most attention, as she claims she nabbed a Prada bag at a thrift store for just $20.

Showcasing the nude-colored handbag, Devaney wrote, “Shoutout to the thrift store who sold me this Prada bag for $20 because they thought it was fake but I got it authenticated.”

“The price tag even said dupe,” she added in the caption.

Shocked at her astonishing find, commenters were full of questions for Devaney. First and foremost, several asked how to go about authenticating designer items.

Dupes have gotten very sophisticated these days, so for those designer dupes that are a little more detailed and subtle, the best way to go about authenticating it is by taking it to a third-party authenticator, who will charge you a small premium to check whether an item is truly authentic or not.

Meanwhile, countless other thrifters shared their own designer wins.

“I got a lot of Hermes scarves from a thift store,” one shared.

“I got a Chanel flap all black exclusive from France for 19.00,” another added.

“Thrifted that exact bag for 12 bucks,” a further commenter revealed.

‘” got a real Giorgio Armani bag from an op shop for $10 cause I told them the stitching wasn’t right so it was fake,” a fourth wrote.

Of course, this isn’t the first time designer labels made a splash on TikTok. TikTok user Amy Tripp exposed resale company The RealReal for saying their own $845 Chanel earrings were fake after she tried to sell them back, while a luxury retail worker revealed they caught a customer trying to return Prada outfits she wore over the week. Meanwhile, a would-be Louis Vuitton customer issued a PSA after buying an “expensive” item which turned out to just be an empty box.

Devaney didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram message.