‘For a lot of people that’s an amazing deal’: Viewers defend remote job that pays $15 an hour

Viewers are divided in the comments of a career creator’s TikTok video promoting remote jobs that pay around $15 an hour with benefits.

Becky (@beckymakesmomsmoney) is a creator who makes content about marketing and how to make more income. As a self-described “mom boss,” much of her content is targeted at other mothers looking to make more money and have a flexible schedule.

She posted a video sharing that American Red Cross has multiple remote positions available that pay $15.50 an hour and include dental and health benefits. The job she specifically highlighted doesn’t require a college degree, just a high school diploma.

In the clip, she gives viewers a step-by-step guide for finding the jobs she’s referring to. She tells viewers to go to the American Red Cross website, click “Careers” at the very bottom, click the “Apply Now” button, and search the word “remote.”

When she does this, a total of 76 jobs pop up, inducing one for a customer service specialist. The role requires a high school diploma or equivalent and one year of related experience. In addition to the other benefits Becky mentioned, the person in this role will have access to paid time off, a 401K with a 4% match, and paid family leave, among other benefits.

Her video has garnered more than 1.3 million views and over 1,100 comments as of Monday morning.

Many viewers complained in the comments section about Becky promoting a job that pays $15 an hour.

“How can someone survive on $15 an hour?” one person asked.

“$15.50? How do y’all afford to live on that? I’m only making $2 an hour more and I can barely afford life,” another said.

While $15 an hour may be low pay for some, it is more than double the current federal minimum wage of $7.25. The federal minimum wage has remained stagnant at $7.25 since 2009, the last time Congress increased it.

This approximately 14-year period is the longest the United States has gone without increasing the minimum wage since the concept was first introduced in 1938, CNBC reported.

Some states—including California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington—have increased their minimum wage to $14 or more an hour. Other states—like Georgia, Montana, Oklahoma, and Wyoming—allow certain employers to pay as little as $2 to $6 an hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Other commenters defended the creator saying that for many people a $15 an-hour remote gig with benefits is great.

“Bro it’s 15.50 with full benefits and it’s remote and you don’t need a degree. For a lot of people that’s an amazing deal,” one person wrote.

“When you break it down I only make $15/hr as a elementary teacher with a bachelor degree… maybe it’s time to apply for this instead,” another said.

“I’m in texas and I get paid $9 a hr being a Care Provider so this is alot better,” a third shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Becky via TikTok comment and to the American Red Cross for comment via email.