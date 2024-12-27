‘I will believe it when I see it’: Expert says the IRS may owe you $1,400. Here’s how to know

Is the IRS giving away money? A TikTok Tax expert just went viral after she revealed some of her viewers may be eligible for a $1,400 IRS stimulus check.

Featured Video

CPA Ana Klein, who goes by taxbossana (@taxbossana) on TikTok, dispenses free tax tips on the site. In a recent video, she explains to her viewers that over a million Americans qualify for the $1,400 stimulus.

The video has already picked up an impressive 3.1 million views and counting.

Did you claim your stimulus?

“If you get $1,400 in your bank account in the next couple of days from the IRS, it is true,” she says.

Advertisement

Klein then explains that in 2022, the IRS offered a rebate credit to help stimulate the COVID-19-distenated US economy. “You were getting $1400 per person per child,” she states.

“Apparently,” she continues, ” a million of you did not claim this credit.” Klein goes on to say that the IRS seeks to provide the rebate to anyone who did not claim it.

“If you get $1,400 in your bank account right before Christmas or after the new year, perfect. It is legitimate,” she reconfirms.

Is the IRS stimulus check legit?

According to the IRS website, the stimulus check is legitimate. However, as Klein stated it will only apply to people who did not claim the rebate when it was offered in 2022.

Advertisement

“The IRS announced the special step after reviewing internal data showing many eligible taxpayers who filed a return but did not claim the credit. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit for individuals who did not receive one or more Economic Impact Payments (EIP), also known as stimulus payments,” per the website.

How to claim your stimulus

According to USA Today, “To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it,” IRS Commissioner Danney Werfel said in a statement.

In other words, if you filed your taxes in 2021 but did not claim the rebate, you should receive a check via the mail or direct deposit into your bank account.

Advertisement

However, if you did claim the check in 2021, you’re out of luck. Each household only receives the stimulus once.

The Daily Dot reached out to the IRS via email for a statement.

Viewers weigh in

One viewer poked fun at the IRS for being late to send the stimulus checks.

Advertisement

They wrote, “I will expect a late fee with interest as they would charge me if the tables were turned!”

Others were skeptical of the information. One user wrote, “Why is it every 6 months they come up with this BS? There is nothing from the IRS coming anywhere.”

Another added, “I’m single with a decent job [and] no kids I won’t hold my breath.”

Advertisement

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Klein via Instagram and TikTok messenger for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.