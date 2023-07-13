‘This is barely anything to feed me for a couple days’: Customer reveals what cost him $100 from grocery store

It’s almost impossible to miss the fact that the cost of everything has been steadily increasing. For one TikToker, $100 is now only enough to cover a couple of days worth of basic groceries.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 84,000 times, user Carenstino (@carenstino) vented his frustrations about the unaffordability of basic goods.

“This is getting out of hand,” he began his video. “It’s to a point where people can’t live.”

He then showed his kitchen countertop and listed off the few items on it, which included eggs, a pack of English muffins, some chicken, a packet of rice, body wash, some beverages, seaweed, and some thank-you cards.

“This amounted to $100,” he said.

Grocery bills continue to remain the highest they have been in decades, with costs like labor and transportation continuing to keep prices stubbornly high, even as the price of actual ingredients and products go down. The Daily Dot recently covered one Target shopper who compared her orders from 2021 and 2023 and noted a 42% price increase.

For Carenstino, the cost of his groceries appeared to be traumatizing.

“Im literally shaking from shock,” the clip’s caption read. “Something needs to change.”

In the comments section, many agreed that grocery costs are simply getting out of hand.

“My bf literally got two ready meals u put in the microwave, iced coffee and a pack of muffins,” one user wrote. “It was $39, I legit was a lost for words.”

“Insane!” another user commented. “Eggs were crazy high at one point.”

Others offered their own practical tips for individuals looking to lower their grocery costs.

“Where are you all shopping?” one person asked. “I coupon/shop deals and can eat 3 meals for 5 days on $50 for two. Most our meals are under $5 and healthy!”

“I feed my son and I on about $45-$60 a week,” another commenter said. “I shop sales and plan my meals around that. Also if u buy a whole chicken you can get more meals.”

But one user argued that the video illustrated a larger issue that could be fixed by shopping sales and using coupons at the grocery store. “I think some of you are missing the point. Regardless if you shop sales or whatever that’s still a lot of money for that little bit of stuff.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Carenstino via TikTok comment.