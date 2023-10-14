‘Imagine us trying to get one fresh out of college’: Jobseeker with 10 years experience says she’s submitted 500 applications

Young people appear to be finding it very difficult to land a job.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 155,000 views and thousands of likes, user Anna Mae Woods (@anna.woood) explained that despite being highly qualified and applying to multiple companies, she is having an incredibly difficult time landing a job.

“I wanna know how people in my generation are supposed to get on in this economy?” The woman said.

She then went on to list her credentials including “10 years in sales, retail, management , upper-management, hiring, training” and a multitude of other skillsets, like marketing and social media marketing. Still, she said, none of those skills or work experience has helped her land a job. In the face of a recent layoff, she said she has simply had the worst luck securing another position.

“I’ve applied to over 500 jobs,” she continued.

However, it appears completing the application process did not get her any closer to securing more work. She alleged she only received one call for an interview.

“Didn’t get it,” she said about the job. “Everything else is just a rejection letter.”

The woman believes the reason she can’t find employment has everything to do with the economy and the current job market, which she called “bleak.”

“So if I, with 10 years of experience in all of those things, can’t get a job, how are any of us supposed to get on?” She asked.

According to the Labor Department, the U.S. added 336,000 jobs in September. This data beat out expected numbers closer where polled economist anticipated 170,000 jobs would be added.

However, Anna is not the first person to go viral online after complaining that she could not land a job. One L.A.-based TikToker said he applied for over 500 jobs in 60 days and still never landed a position.

And based on the comments section, many TikTok users seem to agree that the economic situation is just not good for young people.

“It’s so frustrating bc I did exactly what I was told to do to be successful and I’m just stuck,” user Abbert wrote.

“I’m currently crying in bed because I can’t make rent,” another user added.

“I don’t know how anyone is doing anything right now,” user Katie said. “27 with a master’s degree and I’m so stuck.”

“Right there with you!!!” user Dannette wrote. “I had to accept $43k after 8 months after making $98k. Just accept the humble experience.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via email and will update this story should she respond.