Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it would scale back most of its routine food safety inspections, according to a report from CBS News. Although some high-risk cases would still be inspected by the FDA itself, the majority of lower-risk checks would be outsourced to state-run organizations.

The FDA cited budget constraints and a shift in priorities as reasons for the change. However, many experts warned that fewer inspections could lead to higher risks for foodborne illnesses. The CDC reports that around 48 million Americans get sick from contaminated food each year. Despite the FDA’s reassurances, responses to the announcement are not positive.

Almost immediately, users on X and other social media sites filled timelines with memes, jokes, and reactions. Some joked about playing food roulette, while others posted the classic Oregon Trail meme, “You have died of dysentery.”

Why are food safety inspections important?

Food safety inspections have always played a crucial role in preventing widespread outbreaks. These inspections often catch contamination issues before products ever hit store shelves. Without them, bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria could spread unchecked, putting millions at risk.

NBC News EXCLUSIVE: A deadly E. coli outbreak hit 15 states, but the FDA chose not to publicize ithttps://t.co/tKT7WWc3vs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 17, 2025

Moreover, routine inspections help hold companies accountable. Even though many food companies self-report and follow internal protocols, outside audits add an important layer of transparency. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), strong regulatory frameworks and consistent inspections significantly reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Therefore, without regular oversight, small mistakes could lead to deadly consequences. Past examples, like the 2015 Blue Bell ice cream listeria outbreak, showed how important swift regulatory action is. Additionally, industries reliant on public trust, like restaurants and grocery brands, could also suffer long-term reputational damage. According to NBC News, the FDA chose not to publicize a romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak that spread through 15 states in November, sickening dozens and killing one.

An attorney is now naming Taylor Farms of California as the source of the E. coli outbreak, and telling First Alert 4 Investigates he plans to drop the case against Andre’s Catering Company in our area, where people consumed the tainted romaine lettuce. https://t.co/KFqNFREX4Z — KMOV (@KMOV) April 17, 2025

21 reactions and memes about the FDA’s announcement:

Can you guess what this video represents ? pic.twitter.com/5bR1OAdyqa — Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) April 15, 2025

