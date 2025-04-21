Advertisement
Memes

Pope Francis died and the meme lords are offering their final rites: 35 of the best

‘BREAKING: Pope Francis Dies at 88, Leaves Pete Hegseth’s Signal Chat.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Vatican Priests smoking

Memes flooded social media after Pope Francis’s death on Easter Monday. People’s joking posts are filled with dark humor and many suggestions that Vice President JD Vance had something to do with it.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. While millions are mourning his death worldwide, Pope death memes started to circulate widely on social media as well. On platforms like X and BlueSky, users processed their emotions through dark humor.

Although many expressed genuine sorrow, others turned to jokes and surreal memes. Due to the timing of JD Vance’s visit to see the Pope for Easter, many have suggested that the American Vice President had something to do with the religious figure’s death.

Nevertheless, the internet’s reaction followed an established pattern. Similar waves of memes appeared after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022 after she met with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Additionally, the timing of Pope Francis’s death on Easter Monday added another layer of irony to the memes. Many folks poked fun at the idea that the Pope’s death was linked in some way to the resurrection of Jesus as canonized in the Catholic faith.

Even Jack Schlossberg joined in the memes. On X, he tweeted, “Okay JD killed the pope.” And in his Instagram post commemorating Pope Francis, he wrote in the caption, “WHAT DID JD DO ? VP OF LITTLE FAITH meets with Pope YESTERDAY, today Pope dies.”

@JBKSchlossberg/X

35 Pope memes that are equal parts sacrilegious and funny:

1.

2.

@va_lidate/X

3.

4.

@HELEBING_/X

5.

@lethalrejection/X

6.

@renegadeapostle/X

7.

@thecorbmeister/X

8.

@fruitianovante/X

9.

@Leonsjogren/X

10.

@illumi.meme/BlueSky

11.

@cameronwilson.bsky.social/BlueSky

12.

@scoobydouchebag.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

@britculpsapp.bsky.social/BlueSky

14.

@soozuk.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

@breadpanes.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

@iresimpsonsfans.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

@cakejumper.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

@bornmiserable.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

20.

@angrystaffer.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

@esjesjesj/X

22.

@FionaSmall/X

23.

@solitasims/X

24.

@DevotionOath/X

25.

26.

@willfulchaos/X

27.

@desusnice/X

28.

29.

@Strappell_Roan/X

30.

@holy_schnitt/X

31.

@hausofdecline/X

32.

33.

@HumansNoContext/X

34.

@yodelingnash/X

35.

@renegadeapostle/X

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
