Pope Francis died and the meme lords are offering their final rites: 35 of the best

Memes flooded social media after Pope Francis’s death on Easter Monday. People’s joking posts are filled with dark humor and many suggestions that Vice President JD Vance had something to do with it.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. While millions are mourning his death worldwide, Pope death memes started to circulate widely on social media as well. On platforms like X and BlueSky, users processed their emotions through dark humor.

Although many expressed genuine sorrow, others turned to jokes and surreal memes. Due to the timing of JD Vance’s visit to see the Pope for Easter, many have suggested that the American Vice President had something to do with the religious figure’s death.

Nevertheless, the internet’s reaction followed an established pattern. Similar waves of memes appeared after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022 after she met with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Additionally, the timing of Pope Francis’s death on Easter Monday added another layer of irony to the memes. Many folks poked fun at the idea that the Pope’s death was linked in some way to the resurrection of Jesus as canonized in the Catholic faith.

Even Jack Schlossberg joined in the memes. On X, he tweeted, “Okay JD killed the pope.” And in his Instagram post commemorating Pope Francis, he wrote in the caption, “WHAT DID JD DO ? VP OF LITTLE FAITH meets with Pope YESTERDAY, today Pope dies.”

35 Pope memes that are equal parts sacrilegious and funny:

In retrospect, maybe we should have seen this coming. pic.twitter.com/GgKcUFDCiX — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 21, 2025

whole family stood up like this when i broke the news that pope francis died pic.twitter.com/21dEtDm2C1 — rey (@STARYEDAM) April 21, 2025

Rest in Power, Comrade Pope. pic.twitter.com/BPsNTgdHgz — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) April 21, 2025

me and oomfs rewatching conclave tonight pic.twitter.com/Yv0EL2di4T — leah (@evenstqrs) April 21, 2025

