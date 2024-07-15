Donald Trump assassination memes are the latest reminder that there are few national horror shows we won’t joke about online. Perhaps if the outcome had been worse than it was, we could all be serious for a while, but then again, maybe it’s better that we can still laugh in the face of it all.

In case you missed it, Trump was injured on Saturday, July 13, when a man with a rifle managed to gain access to a rooftop near a Pennsylvania rally and fire several shots at the former president. While Trump was shot in the head, one rallygoer was killed, and another was critically injured.

Due to the stakes involved, a lot of the memes haven’t been in the best taste, which was perhaps the most predictable outcome of the assassination attempt. Both sides have been throwing out conspiracy theories around the shooting, which many have referenced in their jokes, and some are expressing a hint of disappointment in their jokes. They might just be kidding though! But they also might not.

50 Cent Donald Trump meme

One genre of the Donald Trump assassination memes brings 50 Cent to the stage. The rapper now has something in common with the former president, seeing as he was also shot in what appeared to be an attempt on his life back in 2000.

On May 24 of that year, 50 Cent was shot nine times in a drive-by incident outside of his grandmother’s house. The reasons why he was targeted were never definitively proven, but people speculated wildly after it happened.

Was Sam Hyde the shooter?

No, he wasn’t. Sam Hyde is the subject of an ongoing meme that blames this particular young man every time there’s a mass shooting or any other high-profile gun violence event. Trolls have been doing this to poor Mr. Hyde since at least 2015 when they circulated fake VICE News headlines naming him as the perpetrator in Oregon’s Umpqua Community College shooting.

This has been successful enough to get major news outlets to put the name Sam Hyde in their stories multiple times, and not just to explain the hoax meme. Hyde himself, who is merely a YouTube comedian, has expressed that he finds the joke to be funny.

BREAKING: Shooter at #TrumpRally identified by event security as trans activist “Samantha”Hydella. pic.twitter.com/g2a3GlJ41a — Mack (@kenzietuff) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: Photo of the man who tried to assassinate trump has been released and is in custody!! pic.twitter.com/oNs8XkF6sG — Nugs (@Nugjokes) July 13, 2024

Shinzo Abe saving Trump from beyond the grave memes

Perhaps the weirdest Donald Trump assassination memes feature the ghost of Shinzo Abe making sure the bullet only results in minor injuries. Abe was a former Japanese prime minister who was successfully assassinated in 2022 by a man with a personally modified gun while he was giving a campaign speech.

Please share your best "Shinzo Abe saving Trump" memes… pic.twitter.com/IzdTC0PA5A — KhorneDog (@KhorneDog) July 14, 2024

Maybe because Abe was also a right-wing figure with ties to religious extremists, the joke is that the former prime minister floated out of the afterlife to intervene on Trump’s behalf, saving him from his fate.

me when the doctor asks where i’ve been shot pic.twitter.com/EdlfZvraWx — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) July 13, 2024

WHAT DO YOU MEAN, “THEY MISSED”? pic.twitter.com/TSkETvI8qD — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) July 13, 2024

Lee Harvey Oswald in heaven watching the shooter miss trump from a few meters away pic.twitter.com/8Vh1968kna — Steiner ⛩️神社 (@RyomenMegkuna) July 13, 2024

“It was a 20 year old lone gunman with no social media footprint” pic.twitter.com/VoG0TaKX5c — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) July 15, 2024 @RascalSlimy/X

