The Eating Pets meme refers to a false claim made by former President Donald Trump following the September 10th presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris concerning Haitian immigrants eating pet cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio.

A variation on the meme has Trump supporters and critics creating generative AI images of warrior cats, making the trend all the more bizarre.

‘They’re eating the dogs’

On September 10, 2024, during the first and perhaps only presidential debate between Trump and Harris and after getting riled up by a jab about his rally crowd sizes, the former President claimed that immigrants are eating people’s pets.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” he said. “The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

When a moderator fact-checked this claim, saying that local authorities had received zero credible reports about such a thing, Trump brushed this off by saying he’d heard it on TV.

Where did the eating pets rumor come from?

The unsubstantiated rumor appears to have originated from a post on Facebook, one of the worst sources of information known to humanity. Someone in a group for residents of Springfield, Ohio, wrote that her neighbor’s daughter’s friend’s cat had gone missing only to supposedly turn up hanging from a branch in the yard of a Haitian neighbor “like you’d do a deer for butchering.”

Springfield is a small town in Ohio.



4 years ago, they had 60k residents.



Under Harris and Biden, 20,000 Haitian immigrants were shipped to the town.



Now ducks and pets are disappearing. pic.twitter.com/OOFq3ZdTiA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 6, 2024

The same Facebook user claimed they had “been told” the same thing was happening to dogs as well as to ducks and geese from local parks. The post included a photo of a Black man carrying a live goose by its feet.

None of these claims have been supported by evidence, and Springfield police denied receiving any reports about pet consumption. Baseless rumors about immigrants, especially immigrants of color, eating pets like cats and dogs have surfaced to attack these populations many times in the past.

Trump pets memes spread

Memes around the idea of eating pets began to appear on social media soon after the debate was over. People jokingly supported the rumor with adorable animal photos while others approximated the quote over screenshots of popular characters known for making wild claims, usually while screaming.

Some even made the meme musical by syncing the quote with well-known songs or playing instruments to the tune of his voice.

What’s up with all those Trump warrior cat AI images?

Meanwhile, Trump supporters have started posting Trump pet memes, drumming up generative AI images and videos of the former President cuddling, protecting, or otherwise palling around with cute animals. The animals mostly consist of ducks and “warrior cats”—many of them holding firearms—despite the whole JD Vance “childless cat lady” statement from 2021.

"I love you. I would never let the Haitians eat you." pic.twitter.com/47QguOUpAC — Rare Trumps (@TrumpsRare) September 9, 2024

Nobody has done more for the cat community than Donald Trump.



That’s just a fact. pic.twitter.com/4oEFXDQfH0 — Trump History (@Trump_History45) September 9, 2024

This trend started days before the debate and spread so fast that Congressman Eric Swalwell used one of the images as a visual aid during a congressional hearing. Swalwell attempted to point out how far the GOP had fallen that they were using resources to tweet out weird pictures to promote a racist rumor, which seemed to hit a nerve.

Eric Swalwell just had a FULL ON MELTDOWN about cat memes…



"What in the hell is this?!" pic.twitter.com/lWrj9Cq0XD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2024

Meme examples

Donald Trump's 'Eating The Dogs' transcribed for trombone. pic.twitter.com/UpK4hNjNuR — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) September 11, 2024

A key point missing in a lot of post debate analysis is that Trump’s claim about immigrants eating pets almost perfectly syncs up to the piano in the Peanuts theme song. pic.twitter.com/6icWLe1sPN — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 11, 2024

