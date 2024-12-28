‘There’s before, during, and after’: Expert reveals how to actually tell if they’re cheating. Here’s what you should know

Catching a cheater may not be as hard as you may think. At least that’s what one TikToker reveals in a viral video that describes the three stages of cheating.

In a video that has received over 1.9 million views as of publication, The Revenge of the Good Girl (@revengeofthegoodgirl) outlines the different signs to watch out for if you think your partner is being unfaithful.

The TikToker explains that “there’s the before, during, and after” of cheating, before going on to outline behaviors particular to each stage.

The three stages of cheating

According to The Revenge of the Good Girl, sudden changes in behavior could signal something suspicious. This, she says, could mark the first stage of cheating.

“They’re doing things that they never did before,” she explains. “All of a sudden, they have new hobbies, new places that they go, [and] new friends.”

Another related red flag is if they start picking fights. These arguments can create opportunities to leave and create physical space. They also serve as a way to justify the cheater’s actions and ease their guilt.

“If you go into something feeling justified because you just got into a fight with your partner, it makes you way more able to do it,” she added.

The next stage of cheating is often more noticeable, but it can be difficult for some to accept. In an age where nearly everyone is glued to their phones, if you can’t reach someone, it raises a red flag.

Even sharing your locations may not be the safety net you think it is.

“Tracking their location isn’t gonna save you here,” she warns. “The ones that are good at it are leaving their phone at home or at the office.”

The last stage has two possible paths

The TikToker says that in the final stage of cheating, your partner may take one of two paths, depending on how they feel about their actions.

“They’re either gonna treat you really good or they’re gonna treat you like sh*t,” she said.

She argues that if they treat you well, it’s often an attempt to absolve their guilt and soften the blow in case you discover their infidelity. On the other hand, if they treat you poorly, it’s because they’re upset that you’re not the other person. They’re taking out their frustrations on you.

“They come home, they take a look at you, and they are pissed,” she said. “This is arguably the worst situation because not only you are being cheating on, but you’re being treated like sh*t.”

Viewers share their experiences

Users flooded the comments with personal stories, recognizing the different stages of cheating in their own lives, as described by The Revenge of the Good Girl.

“I dated him for 8 years, one day out of nowhere he used a rude tone with me, a tone I’ve never heard before in 8 years,” one commenter shared. “I knew in that second, I confirmed it a month later, trust your gut.”

Another joked about catching cheaters, “I just go thru the phone anyway.”

Someone else added, “They start nit picking everything about you. They start arguing with you about everything. They start trying to make themselves look better, doing their hair, trying to dress better, etc.”

One more chimed, saying, “ALL OF THIS. My ex husband loved to pick fights before he went to go cheat lol.”

