‘The way you just roasted and exposed some single dudes apartment’: TikToker put ‘nightmare’ Airbnb on blast—but she entered the wrong apartment

A TikToker took photos and videos of a “nightmare” Airbnb and contacted the host. As it turns out, she was in the wrong apartment.

TikToker @paigeunavailable posted a TikTok on July 6 saying she checked into an Airbnb that didn’t look like it was cleaned prior to her visit. Her TikTok includes photos and videos of dirty sheets, dusty floors, a shower and sink with grime, and a stained refrigerator.

She contacted her Airbnb host and told them the apartment is “an absolute mess” and that she wouldn’t be able to “sleep comfortably” in it. After showing her host photos of the apartment, they told her she was in the wrong apartment.

“Oh my god,” @paigeunavailable wrote to her Airbnb host in a message on the app. “I am SO SO sorry.”

The TikToker shared footage of herself when she entered the correct apartment that she booked on Airbnb. She was satisfied with its condition and wrote that it looked “a lot more like the ad” on the app in the video’s caption.

Many commenters were confused as to how she got into the wrong apartment in the first place. Others shared what they would have done if they had been in her situation.

“I would have noticed right away that I was in the wrong unit just by pictures and the color of the refrigerator,” @osostellar commented on @paigeunavailable’s follow-up video.

“I’d be tempted to clean this person’s apartment,” @selinagrigg wrote under the TikToker’s viral video.

“I’m too nice and wouldn’t have said anything,” @shanny.raichu.tattoos commented. “Accidentally would have stayed the night in some random room.”

Others discussed who lived in the first apartment that @paigeunavailable went into.

“The way you just roasted and exposed some single dudes apartment,” @amywilliamson13 commented.

“It’s giving me the vibe that it’s a single [dude’s] house and he is out walking his dog,” @mommy.x wrote.

“Imagine seeing your place on the news [being] blasted for its filth?!” @maria.tanner wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @paige.unavailable via TikTok comment.

