‘They be walking behind the register’: Wendy’s worker roasts DoorDash drivers who storm in and barely show their phones to prove it’s for an order

A Wendy’s worker mimics how DoorDash drivers quickly flash their phones before picking up an order in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Will (@whyareyouherebozo) on Sunday, he shows a clip of him storming up to the register and flashing his phone before walking to the order pick-up area towards the front of the store. Text overlay reads, “How doordashers show us their phone when they have an order.”

The video has amassed over 858,000 views as of Thursday. In the comments, other food service workers complain about how DoorDash drivers, or “Dashers,” act when collecting orders for customers.

“THEY BE WALKING BEHIND THE REGISTER,” one user said.

“I be serving a customer and they put the phone right in my face,” another wrote.

“There’s a door dasher banned bc we had a line out the door and couldn’t get to the order immediately so he started screaming at me,” a third added.

Several Dashers in the comments put other drivers on blast for being “rude,” explaining how they treat food service employees when picking up an order.

“I just show my phone cause folks think I’m tryna steal an order so it’s just muscle memory. I greet and ask how y’all doing before I show my phone,” one Dasher wrote.

“I say “hey I have a doordash for (first name)” and show my screen let them read it and then they say okay or walk away to go get the food,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and to Will via TikTok comment.

