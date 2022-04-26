‘Corporate greed at its best’: Worker says employer laid off four people—then asked her to work overtime

A worker says that after four people were fired from her team at work, she was asked to work 16 hours of overtime during one weekend.

TikToker @trash_unreal said that she was asked to work three overtime shifts in addition to her regular, eight-hour shift that she usually works on weekends.

“What about not laying people off if you don’t have enough staff?” @trash_unreal said in her TikTok, which by Tuesday had been viewed over 156,000 times.

She also said that one of the employees who was fired is her sister, who was in the process of buying a new house.

“I don’t want to live in this nightmare anymore,” the TikToker says in her video. “I can’t do this anymore.”

In the video’s comments, @trash_unreal said that she is looking for a new job.

The TikToker shared that she was told that the four individuals were fired for “staff reduction.” She said that after the firing, one of the remaining employees had to take the weekend off for a family emergency, which caused @trash_unreal’s employer to ask her to work “24 hours in a two-day span.”

“This is not sustainable,” the TikToker says in a follow-up video. In another TikTok, @trash_unreal says that she has received a lot of backlash about her videos regarding her work situation and that she doesn’t plan on quitting her current job without an alternative.

While some commenters expressed that they felt that @trash_unreal was overreacting, others agreed that her job was asking too much of her.

“Corporate greed at its best,” @nonila143 commented.

“It’s cheaper to abuse you that’s it, no other consideration,” @jmb1122az wrote.

“What are they thinking!?!?” @brandonbreshears commented. “This is nuts.”

In response to a commenter who said that “nobody wants to work,” the TikToker said she believes the U.S. is going through a wage shortage, not a labor shortage.

The Daily Dot reached out to @trash_unreal via TikTok comment.

