‘I had to turn down the other people that wanted me’: Worker says she was hired—then later informed company chose another applicant

After she had already gone through the process of being hired as a front desk receptionist and concierge for a hotel, a woman on TikTok says she was replaced by another candidate before she could even start.

In the video that has drawn over 942,000 views, poster Anea (@iamaneaj) says she was hired before the new year, expecting to start her job in 2023. The Daily Dot has reached out to her via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

“I got a job and I got hired,” she says in the video. “Yeah, I got hired, right? Tell me why, after I got fucking hired, they’re like, OK, since the new year is coming up, because I applied for a receptionist at a hotel front desk, they were going to pay me a good substantial amount of money.”

To take the job, she says she had to turn down other job opportunities. However, Anea says she received a message in January stating that the company had chosen another applicant over her—after she had already been hired.

“I was going to be doing front desk and concierge, these people are like, oh, after New Year’s we’ll hit you up and let you know when you can come in to work,” she explains. “Why the fuck did I get a message that they chose another participant, even though they hired me? So y’all just hiring people—and I had to turn down the other people that wanted me.”

Several viewers in the comments shared that they’d had similar experiences while job hunting.

“I was literally told I got the job in an interview filled out the paper work, didn’t get put on the schedule for over a week I called to see what was going on and they said they had to let me go,” one commenter wrote. “The way I hung up the phone mid convo and I was so livid. LIKE YOU TOLD ME I GOT THE JOB THEN.”

“Same thing happened to me,” another user said. “Went through the whole process and was told like a week later that a more suitable candidate came up and I’ve done the whole applying to everything, tailoring my cover letter and resume for whatever job it is. Like not even McDonald’s will hire me.”

“Walmart did the same thing for me,” a third claimed. “Did the interview got the job offer and an orientation date, decided to hire someone else a day before my day 1.”