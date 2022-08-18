‘I might as well have a heart attack honestly’: Corporate worker shares work phrases that give her ‘corporate anxiety’ in viral TikTok

A corporate worker went viral on TikTok after she listed work phrases that give her anxiety in a video.

In the seven-second video, user Shannon (@spreadsheetshan) sits at her desk while the overlay text reads, “something that makes your heart beat faster.” She begins listing off different phrases that give “corporate anxiety” as it shifts to different expressions on her face. Some of the phrases include:

“Got a sec?”

“Tell us your name and a fun fact.”

“I need you to lead this meeting.”

“We need this done by the EOD.”

Shannon captioned the video, “corporate anxiety,” accompanied by hashtags about corporate life.

The video, which has been viewed over 229,000 times as of Thursday, resonated with viewers. Some even added their own corporate work phrases that make their hearts race.

“I swear I’m an extrovert until I’m in a team meeting and have to share “what’s on my desk this week,” one user shared.

“When ur chillin listening in on a meeting and suddenly get called out “and maybe x can speak more to this,” a second added.

“*manager*** Hey I need to talk to you for a sec….. in two hours. Please come into my office. WHy CaNt ThEy JuSt tell you right before,” a third commented, “CUZ IM HAVING A panic attack for the next two hours.”

“My personal favorite is “hey” followed by nothing for the next five minutes but a periodic typing sign from that person until you respond,” another said.

Shannon responded to the comment, adding another phrase that makes her anxious, “Or the hey and small talk. Just cut to the point and ask me how my weekend was after you get what you want from me lolol.”

Shannon isn’t the only one who went viral on TikTok for sharing that she has corporate anxiety. Earlier this month, user Lizzie went viral after she revealed she uses scripts and sticky notes to prepare for remote meetings. This method allegedly helps her cope with her ADHD and social anxiety as she wrote in the text overlay, “me after every meeting removing the elaborate scripts I write on sticky notes and strategically place all around my camera so I can speak like a competent human being.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shannon for comment via TikTok comment.

