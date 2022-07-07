‘Because their money was actually worth something’: Worker’s video about being burnt out at 25 when parents worked 9-5 for life sparks debate

It’s no secret that 2022 has introduced a slew of new economic problems for Americans that have been brewing for quite some time now.

Inflation has also reportedly hit a 40-year high in the United States. And even though many industries have seen wage increases for employees, they’re reportedly not enough to keep up with the price of inflation, so the worth of one’s dollar is effectively less.

This could be why so many people are resonating with this TikToker’s post in which he expresses he’s already burnt out even though he barely entered the workforce.

“Trying to figure out how my parents successfully worked a 9-5 for 40 years when I’m literally only 25 years old and already on the ledge,” the text overlay reads.

In the clip, Austin (@lmaoaust) simply stares into the camera. The clip was viewed 1.2 million times.

Read more on workplace culture here.

Throngs of other TikTok users chimed in stating they relate to Austin’s post and offered up some explanations as to why his parents were able to work for as long as they did.

“Because their money was actually worth something. What are we working for? Can’t afford house, inflation is insane. Whats the point ?” one of the top comments questions.

“I mean if working a 9-5 afforded me the life they got it would be manageable,” another said.

“Because we work to survive, they worked to LIVE,” a third concurred.

There have been similar TikTok posts expressing that Gen Z is “fighting” for their lives in the face of fiscal inequality. Many said that because they’re forced to over-exert themselves just to barely survive they don’t feel like work is worth it.

“There’s literally no point to working now,” one argued.

Others said that jobs in the past were a bit “cushier” as well as there was a greater work-life balance and not the need to be “always on” as many modern jobs require.

“Bc they could afford things with their paycheque & work/life balance. No tech = no late night emails, no calling you on days off, etc,” another pointed out.

“Imagine how cushy office life was when you had SNAIL MAIL instead of slack messages,” a second said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Austin via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories