Woman says her dachshund was ‘poisoned’ by Lysol

Pet owners are in shock after a woman alleged her dachshund was poisoned by Lysol disinfectant.

A TikTok video, posted by user Victoria (@not_so_secret_victoria), shows a dog shaking. The cause of this, Victoria claims, is her use of Lysol products. She says in the video that she no longer uses Lysol.

“Always be mindful of the products you use around your animals!” Victoria captioned the clip. The TikToker also included the hashtag “poisoning.”

Victoria’s video currently has over 3.5 million views.

In the comments section, some TikTokers took this as an explanation for their own pets’ maladies.

“I was meant to see this. One of our dogs have had 3-4 seizures and I use a Lysol multi cleaner all the time,” one user wrote. “Thanks for [this] and I’m so sorry about your pup.”

“My dog has has two seizures since January. His episodes look exactly like this one,” a TikToker responded to this comment. “I use Lysol all the time!”

However, some were skeptical that the dog’s seizures were actually caused by Lysol.

“I hate to be this person but how did they pin point it to be Lysol?” one questioned. “I use it around the clock at home and i board at least 400 dogs a year… never a[n] issue.”

“Did they consume it?” another asked. “We use Lysol all the time.. am I poisoning my dogs?”

There are several ingredients in everyday cleaners that can be dangerous to dogs. Hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, bleach, and phenols are reportedly among the main culprits that veterinarians cite as being particularly dangerous to pets if consumed or, occasionally, absorbed through the skin.

Of these ingredients, only two are specifically noted to potentially cause seizures: isopropyl alcohol and phenols, though it is possible that a dog could face additional troubles from non-active ingredients in the cleaners.

Additionally, a dog may be affected differently depending on whether the dog came into direct contact with it, or if they interacted with an area that had been cleaned with the product after it had already dried.

While Lysol was formerly phenol-based, the brand seems to have largely phased out phenols in its products (phenols are not found in its disinfectant sprays or disinfectant wipes).

There does not seem to be a consensus on whether the new formulation causes a specific danger to pets after it has been applied and has dried. Still, for concerned pet owners, Lysol offers a product that is specifically designed to be pet safe if users follow instructions correctly.

Above all, TikTokers have taken this video as a lesson to be more careful about what products they use around their pets.

“I’m bawling and hugging my dog [right now],” one user wrote. “There is so many innocent mistakes we make that jeopardize their health… gosh we all have to learn so so much!!!”

Victoria did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot has reached out to Lysol’s parent company’s PR team for comment.

Today’s top stories