‘The fact that she’s in a onesie is perfect since she’s acting like a baby’: Woman yells at Panda Express worker, goes behind counter to throw food

In a viral TikTok video, a woman yelled at a Panda Express worker and reached around the counter to throw food when she was allegedly told she couldn’t be served without a mask.

User @joseph_byren recorded the incident in Fresno, California, on Dec. 25, and shared it to TikTok on Jan. 5.

In the video, the woman stands on the counter to reach around the glass and throw food at the workers before walking away and shouting at them.

“Racist bitches,” the woman appears to say. “This is a free country for everybody, bitch.”

“Put your mask on,” the user behind the camera says.

The user offered more details in the comments. He said he tried to order before the woman came in but was told he couldn’t be served because he wasn’t wearing a mask. He had his girlfriend, who was wearing a mask, order instead, and he sat down at a table.

The user said that when the woman came in unmasked and was told she couldn’t be served, she pointed to all the unmasked customers eating at tables.

“She put her shirt over her face and tried to order. The manager said no and for her to leave. She went wild,” the TikTok creator said in the comments.

The video received over 2.7 million views, and many users showed their frustration at the woman’s actions in the comments.

“These fast food employees don’t get payed enough for this if you have a problem leave the store,” one user said.

“The fact that she’s in a onesie is perfect since she’s acting like a baby,” another said.

However, some TikTok users responded with racist connotations toward the woman’s behavior, which caused several viewers to shut them down.

“Anyone start seeing a pattern ??” one user said, to which another responded: “Bruhh… the pattern is that outbursts happen at public food venues.. you’re the true racist ass for even thinking like that frfr.”

However, one user questioned the story, curious to hear the woman’s point-of-view. “She said they were being racist [though] we don’t know the whole story,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @joseph_byren via a TikTok comment and Panda Express via its website.

