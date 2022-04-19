‘I think a woman having an Instagram is 100% cheating’: Male podcaster’s controversial opinion sparks backlash

The podcast Fresh & Fit has been a source of ire on the internet in recent months for the number of divisive comments its hosts make. In a recent clip that is circulating the internet, host Myron Gaines shared his thoughts on a woman having an Instagram account while in a relationship.

Gaines says in the video, “I think a woman having an Instagram is 100% cheating, especially if she has scantily clad photos of herself on the internet.” He then goes on to say that this is true for women who don’t make money off their content and also says that “for women, attention is like sex for men.”

The video was uploaded by an account that re-posts viral videos and it currently has over 7 million views and over 540,000 likes. For its part, the podcast is a male lifestyle show that offers life advice about dating and finances. Many of these male-centric podcasts offer regressive views of women and have been lumped into an online genre of entertainment known as the “manosphere.”

Gaines’ opinion was so unpopular with the people online that there are multiple creators who stitched this video to share their reply.

“Go to back to hell,” TikTok star Quen Blackwell retorted in a TikTok response. “That shit is lame.”

The Fresh & Fit podcast has been on the receiving end of multiple criticisms. In January, Instagram model Brittany Renner went viral for going on the podcast and confronting the two hosts for their comments about not dating Black women and warning men to not date women like her.

Brittany Renner confronts Fresh and Fit podcast pic.twitter.com/0VKGeDdXoo — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 20, 2022

The Daily Dot reached out to the Fresh & Fit podcast for comment via email.