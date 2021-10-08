‘Call the cops’: Viral TikTok shows a woman catching her neighbor spying on her daughters

A viral video shows a homeowner catching her neighbor spying on her and his daughters behind tree branches.

@kamis774 captured footage of a man dressed in khakis and a polo shirt hurrying to scale up a fence, from behind some overhanging branches, and back onto his property. The overlay text reads: “Today I caught dumb ass neighbor in my yard peeping in my yard at me and my daughters.”

“Hey, I’m going to call the police right now; get the fuck out!” says the homeowner.

As the neighbor gets over the fence, she repeats, “Get the fuck out, bitch! I’m recording you, bitch! I’m calling the police.

But adding a twist, an older woman, possibly related to the neighbor, stood at the side gate apologizing: “I am sorry.”

Adding to the intrigue, the person who posted to the video commented that she did call the police. But then she writes, “She tried to stab me; she was [in] a mental hospital. That’s my neighbor; she cleans day and night; no visitors.”

Another commenter, noting what others also said, told her to “Cut those trees! He can’t hide in them anymore, and if they are on your property, you have the right to cut it! Also, get security cameras and motion [sensors].”

“What’s scary is that his wife [it is not verified who the woman is] was apologizing,” said one commenter. “She acknowledged what he was doing, and she knew about it. How messed up. Call the cops.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @kamis774 for comment.

