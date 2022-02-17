‘If you’re broke just say so’: Burger King worker films woman berating him in drive-thru over 2 for $4 deal

In a viral TikTok video, a customer yells at a Burger King worker in the drive-thru, because the breakfast sandwich she wanted would not work under the two for $4 deal.

“I’m at my wits end. I’m about to quit this fucking job,” the employee, user @austlnn, says in the video.

He then includes a clip of a woman standing at the drive-thru window and demanding that the worker give her information to contact the corporate office.

“Open the fucking window,” she says as she bangs on it. “I need the fucking information. So I need you to write it the fuck down,” she says.

He begins to tell her the information, and she insists he needs to write it down.

“What the fuck is your problem?” she says.

As she continues to shout at him, he attempts to close the window, but she shoves her arm in the way so that he can’t close it. When the worker does eventually close the window, she opens it again from the outside.

The Burger King worker then offers context for the interaction. He says the woman wanted to order two sandwiches under the two for $4 breakfast deal. She wanted one without sausage and one with both sausage and bacon.

However, the employee points out that the POS system does not allow workers to select multiple meat options for a sandwich under the two for $4 menu. Instead, he would need to choose another option, which is more expensive and not interchangeable with items on that menu.

He says the woman claimed she orders the sandwich under the deal all the time. He then says he opens the store every morning and knows the menu.

The worker says that after the incident at the window, the woman drove around the store honking her horn and came up to both the speaker and the window to complain again.

“I was like hell naw. Like, if you’re broke just say that,” he says.

“I put on my whitest voice, too,” he continues. “I was over here like, ‘Yes, my name is Austin, and I’m a shift manager.’”

The video received over 250,000 views, and many users couldn’t believe that the woman was so upset over a breakfast sandwich.

“All that for $4,” one user said.

“She was that mad over some bacon,” said another.

Some users pushed back against the “customer is always right” motto that many service workers are told to work by.

“Customers always be pulling out the ‘i get it all the time’ card, just to get their way,” one user said.

“‘The customer is always right’ sheiitt not when I’m working,” said another.

“I love how the younger generations are dismantling the idea that customers are always right,” a third said.

Others argued that fast food workers don’t get paid enough to deal with combative customers.

“I work at burger king, and honestly dealing with people’s attitude is exhausting and we don’t get paid enough,” one user said.

“I love fast food worker’s stories. Y’all need to get [paid] more fr,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @austlnn via TikTok comment and Burger King via email.

