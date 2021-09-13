Twitter users are nostalgic for childhood sick days after woman goes viral for using 34-year-old jar of Vicks VapoRub

A Twitter user has gone viral for posting that she used a jar of Vicks VapoRub that expired in 1987 on her currently sick son—and she claims it still worked.

Rest assured I did use this and it did indeed help. Vintage Vicks for the win. — Heather Chacon (@wickettred) September 12, 2021

Heather Chacon (@wickettred) said her mom used the exact same pot of Vicks on her when she was a child. The Vicks brand account replied to Chacon’s tweet, emphasizing it does not condone such behavior.

“While we appreciate your mom’s confidence in VapoRub, we recommend that you don’t use an expired product,” Vicks tweeted. The brand also warns folks not to use expired product in its FAQ.

Heather, we're sorry your son is sick, and hope he's feeling better soon. The safety of your family is very important to us, and while we appreciate your mom's confidence in VapoRub, we recommend that you don't use an expired product. Please send us a DM with any questions. — VapoRub (@VapoRub) September 13, 2021

Still, others were quick to follow Chacon’s post by sharing their expired medicines, family remedies, and memories of childhood illness cures. One Twitter user even surpassed Chacon’s expire date, boasting a pot from the 1970s.

We’ve still been using this jar from the 70s. pic.twitter.com/RlYTD3gQWe — Amber Oldenburg (@MrsOldenburg) September 12, 2021

Other products besides were also brought up in the conversation, including Caladryl calamine lotion, Luden’s cough drops, Bactine, and the holy foursome of cold cures: Vicks, Campbell’s chicken noodle soup, saltine crackers, and Sprite.

I see your Vicks Vaporub and will raise you an expired bottle of Caladryl calamine lotion that works like a charm. This went from my childhood home, to college with me, and now to adulthood married with kids. pic.twitter.com/6daMgZ4Y8D — Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) September 13, 2021

After your mom or grandma got finished rubbing you down with that Vicks on your chest and a lil bit under your nose now you sitting on the couch watching the stories and The Price is Right the good old days pic.twitter.com/E9O30R12F1 — DKT (@darleneturner53) September 13, 2021

How I slept when that Vicks vapor rub finally hit late at night. pic.twitter.com/rBWXUm80Ej — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) September 13, 2021

Besides taking vicks how many of y’all used to eat these cough drops like they was candy? pic.twitter.com/Z2mnEU2J5L — Eric P💙Ya (@EricPLuvsYa) September 13, 2021

Along with all of the nostalgia and recommendations for usage of Vicks, the company itself is doing some preventative damage control via Twitter to ensure no one gets hurt by folks’ suggestions for use.

We appreciate that you are soothed by Vicks Vapors, Avion. However, we do want you to be safe and only recommend using our VapoRub as directed on the label, avoiding the nose and mouth area. You're welcome to send us a DM with any questions. — Vicks Sinex (@SinexBrand) September 13, 2021

Our product is very safe when used as directed, however, since VapoRub is an oil-based medication, it shouldn't be used under or inside the nose, inside the mouth or swallowed. Any oil-based product can get into the lungs if used improperly. If you have any questions, please DM! — VapoRub (@VapoRub) September 13, 2021

