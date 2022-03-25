‘The only positive is that the locals probably overcharged them’: TikToker puts all the white people in braids on blast after their cruise makes stop at a Caribbean island

In a viral TikTok video, a user shows all the white people who got braids after their cruise stopped at a Caribbean island.

“POV: Your cruise stopped at a Caribbean island,” the text overlay reads, as user @kelseyemilie shows footage of different white people on the cruise with cornrows. The TikToker included a viral audio from user @zoluuuuu. “Woo, look at the bitch braids,” he says, before erupting into laughter.

“Imagine someone said that people complaining about c*ltural appr*priation might be killing the braiders business,” the user captioned the TikTok, which to their account, is largely what occurred in the comments.

With over 2.9 million views and thousands of comments, the TikTok sparked debate about cultural appropriation and appreciation. Cultural appropriation is the adoption of an aspect of a minority culture by members of a majority culture without recognition of the cultural items’ history and significance. While white people may get braids on vacation, traditionally Black hairstyles are often an issue for Black Americans in school and work due to racist policies.

Several users questioned why white people were still getting braids, after cultural appropriation, especially regarding braids, became a widespread topic of discussion in the last few years.

“Now why they still doing this,” one user said.

“I thought this stopped in the 2000’s,” another said.

“The only positive is that the locals probably over charged them,” a third user said.

Several users argued that white cruise-goers getting braids puts money into the pockets of Caribbean locals.

“That’s money for the locals, don’t hate,” one user said.

“Why can’t y’all just see that ppl appreciate your culture,” another said.

“Nah. Caribbean ppl love sharing their culture, especially with dance and food. And they getting paid! No need for the ‘jokes’,” a third user said.

However, others completely dismissed the notion of cultural appropriation.

“All this cultural appropriation … over hair!!!!!! It’s like saying I can’t eat a TACO in Mexico cause I’m not Mexican,” one user said.

“People in 2022 have an issue with anything and everything don’t they?” another said.

In response, many users pointed out the inequality Black Americans often experience when wearing braids or other hairstyles.

“The same hair we get told is unprofessional & our children get suspended over!” one user said.

“These the same managers … telling us our styles are unprofessional … Okay Braid Bryan,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @zoluuuuu via Instagram direct message.

