‘There’s Karens, and then there is Lil Debbies’: Viral TikTok of white child getting into Black man’s car without permission sparks debate

A viral TikTok video shows a white child, dubbed “Lil Debbie” by viewers, sitting in a Black man’s car without permission. The video became a touchpoint in how Black and white children are sometimes treated differently.

TikToker @jaii2k12 filmed and posted the video, which now has over 636,000 views. The little girl’s parents don’t appear to be nearby. The overlay text and voiceover states, “The time I came out of recoil and this little girl was in my car.” Recoil is a trampoline park in Valdosta, Georgia.

When he approaches his car, he tells the child, “You gotta get out, baby.” The little girl climbs down and out of the SUV, and he continues, shocked at what he just witnessed, “I know you f*cking lying.”

As he comes around the car, the child runs toward a group of people in front of the Recoil entrance. She doesn’t appear to have shoes on.

“I hope she ain’t steal nothing,” he says as he checked around and inside his center console.

Viewers in the comments section compared the child to a “Karen.” “There’s Karens, and then there is Lil Debbies,” one joked.

The strangeness of the situation wasn’t lost on the commenters, with one viewer saying: “This is strange. All those people just standing around; you don’t find that suspicious?”

“But why was there a congregation of YT people just standing out there while she was in the car,” another questioned.

Others pointed out how the outcome to the incident may have been different if the child was Black. “PRESS CHARGES because thats what they would do to us,” one urged.

Another commenter pointed to an incident in March in which a Black 6-year-old Black was reportedly charged with a crime for picking a flower near a bus stop.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jaii2k12 for comment.

