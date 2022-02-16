Wendy’s drive-thru worker has verbal confrontation with TikToker, apparently over being called ‘ghetto’—sparking debate

Viral TikTok footage shows a verbal confrontation between a Wendy’s drive-thru employee and a customer, which sparked a debate among viewers. Apparently over the word “ghetto.”

The customer, known as Sean (@seangoess) on TikTok, recorded part of the exchange and shared it on the social media platform. The video garnered nearly 32,000 views and about 250 comments as of Wednesday.

“Have a nice day. Get the fuck home,” the Wendy’s employee said in the video. “That’s how ghetto I am. Bye.”

Sean replied, “Wow, and that’s the type of person you are?”

“Goddamn right, motherfucker. Bye,” the employee snapped back.

The two told each other “Bye,” and the customer appeared to drive away. It’s unclear from the video what prompted the altercation. But many TikTok viewers seemed to side with the drive-thru employee and questioned what happened before the customer started recording.

“what did you do to that poor woman?” one viewer commented on the video.

Another viewer wrote, “Idc who you are, no one reacts this way without reason. And quite frankly, people tired of being disrespected. These jobs are not worth it.”

“Don’t know the story but she’s definitely in the right,” someone else said, defending the employee.

Some viewers didn’t seem to appreciate the employee’s comments.

“So this is the customer service we get these days huh,” one TikToker wrote.

“it don’t matter (what) the customer said, this employee talking like that and swearing needs to be fired on the spot. I’d be talking to the manager,” someone else said.

But based on the employee’s word choice, some viewers guessed that the customer called her “ghetto” before he started recording.

“where’s the video when you called her ghetto,” one user commented.

Another viewer asked bluntly, “Did you call her ghetto?”

Sean seemed to confirm that he did call the employee ghetto, writing a confusing response to the comment: “Lmao I did cause she was literally I did nothing to her.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via email.

Today’s top stories: