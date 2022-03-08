‘Walmart is the worst place to work at’: Walmart worker quits job over lack of breaks and ‘racist’ co-workers in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, a Walmart worker quit her job and claimed she was not allowed to take breaks during her shifts.

The worker, known as user @Chocolatebandzzz on TikTok, captioned the footage “F#%k Walmart.” The video’s on-screen caption read, “I quit my job today!”

In the video, the worker appears to be pacing through a Walmart while venting. She calls her co-workers racist while she walks past the registers.

“Don’t tell me to go fucking home—fuck y’all,” she said. She continued ranting something unintelligible before someone else off-camera yelled at her to “shut up.”

“You shut the fuck up, racist bitch,” the worker snapped back. “Motherfuckers up in here telling me what to do.”

In a comment on the video, she wrote, “He told me to shut up but he a racist ass custodian how you always cleaning the bathrooms but they always dirty.”

The worker said in the video that she planned to “scream at the top of [her] motherfucking lungs” that Walmart doesn’t give their workers, including her, any breaks while on their shifts.

The video received about 117,000 views on TikTok as of Tuesday.

Several viewers commented that they also quit their alleged jobs at Walmart.

“Perioddd I quit Walmart too , they’re not what they advertise!!” one viewer wrote in a comment.

“I just quit Walmart too,” another viewer shared.

One TikToker said, “Walmart is the worst place to work at. I worked there for 2 years and it was horrible!”

Some viewers shared their own testimonies that Walmart doesn’t allegedly give their employees breaks.

“Two of my friends quit Walmart they never got breaks or any overtime pay,” one TikToker wrote.

“they don’t give breaks. I literally had to walk away from the register to take my lunch. They also didn’t pay me for the overtime after they ask….” another viewer said.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on other Walmart employees quitting their jobs, citing reasons such as poor management and racist coworkers.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Walmart via media submission form.

Today’s top stories: