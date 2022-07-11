‘Used to work in curbside and usually its one person pulling all the weight’: Walmart shopper waits an hour for curbside pickup order

Placing an order via curbside pickup is meant to be convenient for shoppers, however, a woman on TikToksays she ended up waiting over an hour for her order at Walmart—and had to go inside the store to receive it.

Brandy Michelle Roeder (@_brandaay) posted the clip on TikTok on June 10, receiving over 570,000 views. In the comments, several alleged workers chimed in, saying that the delay was likely due to understaffing and staff call-outs.

“Went to Walmart tonight to get my pickup order and it didn’t go as planned,” she wrote in the caption. “Idfk wtf was going on inside but I waited over an hour and finally went inside to talk to a manager. The management didn’t seem concerned in the slightest and made every excuse for the employees. Straight garbage.”

In the clip, Roeder chronicled her Walmart pickup journey through saved Snapchat videos. Her footage shows her waiting in her car in one of the pickup parking spaces. “Been waiting for 15 mins for someone to bring me my shit now,” her text overlay reads. “Update. Still waiting. Decided to turn my car off after 30 mins.”

A new clip then shows her entering the store. “Got laughed at by an employee and ignored. How cute,” she wrote.

“Cute. Three managers just hanging out,” Roeder added in another clip. “My whole point of pickup was so I didn’t have to come in store to deal with Walmart.”

She’s back in her car for the final clip, and two Walmart workers are loading items into her car. “Finally after going inside to management I have two people loading my car,” the text reads. “Doing the most for this pick up.”

In the comments, viewers commiserated with Roeder. “Walmart curbside is the WORST,” one user said.

One user claiming to be a former Walmart worker chimed in with some insight. “Used to work in curbside and usually its one person pulling all the weight,” they wrote. “They call out and whole thing is down for the day.”

“I totally understand that! I was more upset that the guy acknowledged me laughed at me and walked away,” Roeder replied.

“I hated curbside when I worked pickup they definitely don’t schedule well and don’t provide a easy way to bring out orders especially large orders,” another person commented.

“There was a 1.5 hour wait yesterday cause everyone called out,” a TikToker said.

“We stopped using Walmart curbside for this very reason,” one viewer shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Roeder via Instagram direct message.

