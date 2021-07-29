‘Big yikes’: Resurfaced video shows Olivia Rodrigo using a ‘blaccent’

Olivia Rodrigo is under fire on Twitter after users accused the celebrity singer of using a “blaccent” in a resurfaced Instagram clip.

Twitter user @beytilldawn, or Gigi, shared a compilation of Rodrigo’s Instagram lives, saying, “Olivia rodrigo constantly uses AAVE and it is pissing me off. the blaccent…” The caption refers to African-American Vernacular English, also known as AAVE or Ebonics, which is distinctive slang or other terms that originated with Black speakers.

olivia rodrigo constantly uses AAVE and it is pissing me off. the blaccent… pic.twitter.com/R3RmcFdjs0 — GiGi (@beytilldawn) July 28, 2021

In the video, the “Driver’s License” singer uses AAVE and a “blaccent,” which refers to a pattern that mimics the speech patterns of Black people. In the videos, Rodrigo uses terms and phrases including, “I be trending,’” “emotional AF,” and “imma.”

Judging by Rodrigo’s birthday hat and “I got my driver’s license” backdrop, it appears that most of the video clips are from earlier this year when her hit single was released.

In addition to the video compilation, GiGi tweeted a thread of Rodrigo’s tweets from 2020 and early 2021 that she said made her “cringe.” The thread showed Rodrigo’s use of words like “yung,” “stunna,” “homegirl” and “crine,” which is slang for “crying.”

and if you think that’s all here is a bunch of tweets that make me cringe https://t.co/1n6Kdiq6l9 — GiGi (@beytilldawn) July 28, 2021

you use crine when you are LAUGHING when something is FUNNY… https://t.co/pmMvp03L23 — GiGi (@beytilldawn) July 28, 2021

if you won’t shut it https://t.co/mIDpWRYLd9 — GiGi (@beytilldawn) July 28, 2021

When the video clips took off on Twitter with more than 563,000 views, many fans were surprised and encouraged Rodrigo to take accountability and apologize for using AAVE and a blaccent.

“She doesn’t sound like this when she sings big yikes,” one person tweeted.

She doesn’t sound like this when she sings big yikes — Weluvu⁷hwa (@JUSTAGIRLINAON1) July 28, 2021

“Hi @Olivia_Rodrigo your past actions in this thread have been very hurtful and it made many people deeply uncomfortable,” another user wrote. “We hope these actions are no longer a reflection of your character so please address and denounce them.”

Hi @Olivia_Rodrigo your past actions in this thread have been very hurtful and it made many people deeply uncomfortable. We hope these actions are no longer a reflection of your character so please address and denounce them. @KristenRondell @LiviesHQ https://t.co/I75KHTlvu5 — jen ☻★彡 (@400liv) July 28, 2021

this makes me really upset :( she needs to apologize and if you are a non black person you don’t have a say if it’s offensive — clinevoid (@clinevoid) July 28, 2021

Several folks on Twitter called Rodrigo out for not even using AAVE or her forced blaccent correctly, saying she sounded “stupid” and “cringey.”

“You can tell she has no black friends because she not even using most of it correctly just turrible,” one user tweeted.

:( you can tell she has no black friends because she not even using most of it correctly just turrible https://t.co/cKoFMzFk3a — keke de haan (@szaxchloe) July 28, 2021

“I’m emotional ayy eff” bitch don’t nobody say that irl !!! this whole video is cringey https://t.co/TBTYv4JLnL — 444SAVV ⁷ (@UGHSAVVV) July 28, 2021

Regardless of whether or not she knows how to correctly use it, others quickly pointed out the “double standard” that Rodrigo and other non-Black artists perpetuate by using AAVE. Although it’s “trendy” for such artists to use AAVE or blaccents, Black people are still often discriminated against for speaking the same way.

“I think the problem here is the double standard… it’s cool and trendy for non-black people to talk like that but black people are still scolded for using aave even though they invented it,” one user tweeted.

I think the problem here is the double standard… it's cool and trendy for non-black people to talk like that but black people are still scolded for using aave even though they invented it — SOUR Doughnuts 🧣 (@ChangeVoter) July 29, 2021

I can see why ppl don’t think it’s that serious, but for me this is just annoying bc at the end of the day black folks definitely get discriminated against for using AAVE. Technically she’s not hurting anyone BUT she is perpetuating some mess and imma DOG HER for it 🥴 — Chile… (@Thee_Tea7) July 29, 2021

Still, others came to Rodrigo’s defense, saying the slang she used in the video clips has simply become a part of Gen Z culture and is often seen on social media.

One user tweeted that they understand where everyone is coming from but that, “I do believe a lot of this slang shes using is coming from social media (mostly tiktok) these days, and i feel like it’s adapted into so many ppls vocab. you cant stray from it :/ (coming from a black woman).”

Another person said this was not a case of cultural appropriation, adding that African American culture influences pop culture all the time.

Rodrigo has not publicly addressed the controversy.

though i understand where everyone is coming from on this, i do believe a lot of this slang shes using is coming from social media (mostly tiktok) these days, and i feel like it’s adapted into so many ppls vocab. you cant stray from it :/ (coming from a black woman) — ani (@bilius1980) July 29, 2021

honey, I say this with all of the love. This is not cultural appropriation. AA culture influences pop culture. Perf ex is how Meg has everyone saying hot girl summer. We are the culture – and our influences has always been seen through the youth. — Morgan M. 💛 (@MorganMich5) July 28, 2021

H/T BuzzFeed News