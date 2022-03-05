‘So much work for such little pay’: Ulta worker describes how she worked overtime to set up Fenty Beauty display in viral TikTok

An Ulta Beauty worker on TikTok said she had to work overtime to set up a new Fenty Beauty display at the cosmetics store.

Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics line owned by Rihanna and known for its inclusive range of shades and colors, true to its mission “Beauty For All.” On Feb. 17, Rihanna announced that the line, previously only available online or at Sephora, would be sold in Ulta Beauty stores starting March 6.

But getting the line set up in Ulta stores appeared to be an unwelcome chore, according to the TikToker, known as Alexis (@alexismacieglam).

In her TikTok video, which has received over 70,000 views, Alexis said she worked an hour more than her scheduled shift after being tasked with setting up the new beauty display.

“We could not leave until everything was up, every tester was made, and everything was done,” Alexis said. “I’m tired, frustrated, and I want to cry a little bit. But I’ll be fine.”

The TikToker explained that beauty drops “bother” her as an Ulta employee because she’s not paid more to set up the planograms, or merchandise displays, which she described as strenuous work. She said she gets paid the same amount as she would working as a cashier for the day.

She said setting up the display involved plugging and unplugging wires “that haven’t been touched since the store opened,” lifting “extremely heavy” things, figuring out how to assemble confusing and complex pieces, and reading diagrams that “don’t always make sense.” Alexis said she didn’t sign up for this work when she took the job.

“I genuinely believe Ulta needs to bring in outside vendors to do these types of things,” Alexis said in the video.

TikTok viewers who claimed to also be current or former Ulta workers empathized with Alexis, saying they experienced similar working conditions at their Ulta locations.

“Former ulta ops manager here—i do not miss this at all. one of the reasons i left. they’ll work you you the ground and make you feel replaceable,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Bro I just got off my shift [crying emoji] midnight shifts take a toll on you I’m exhausted. They really should pay us more when doing this,” another viewer commented.

One TikToker wrote, “God i will not miss this at ULTA it was so much work for such little pay unfortunately.”

Another said, “This is how you know your ulta is on top of it when they start the night before not at 6am with 4 people [crying emojis].”

Others tried to comfort Alexis, offering apologies and telling her at least the display looked good.

“Well I’m sorry it sucked but it does look dope!!!” one user said.

“i’m so sorry:( y’all work so hard, i don’t think many people realize y’all do all of this too! def need a raise,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Ulta Beauty via email.

