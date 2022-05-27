Wpman greenscreen TikTok over Ulta app pointing to rewards caption "Forget the makeup haul HOW DID YOU GET THAT MUH OFF???? How many points did you have" (l) Woman holding Ulta bag caption "Haul rn" "ULTA HAUL" (c) woman greenscreen TikTok over Ulta app pointing to points deals caption "Forget the makeup haul HOW DID YOU GET THAT MUCH OFF???? How many points did you have" (r)

@dayanara.herrera5/TikTok @dayanara.herrera5/TikTok

‘HOW DID YOU GET THAT MUCH OFF?’: TikToker uses Ulta points system to get nearly $700 haul for under $1

'I been saying they have the best points!!'

Posted on May 27, 2022

A TikToker has gone viral after using the Ulta points system to reduce her nearly $700 Ulta tab to just $0.34.

User Dayanara (@dayanara.herrera5) posted her incredible feat to the platform Wednesday, and it rapidly accumulated over 18.6 million views.

@dayanara.herrera5 The ulta points system>>> WHO WANT A HAUL😍😍😍 #ultabeauty #Love #ultaskintok #ClearGenius ♬ original sound – Dayanara Herrera

In comments, viewers were stunned by the accomplishment, with many questioning how exactly Dayanara managed to accumulate so many Ulta points.

“Forget the makeup haul HOW DID YOU GET THAT MUCH OFF ????” one commenter asked. “How many points did you have?”

“Only had to spend 20,000 in other products,” another joked.

“Imagine the card gets declined for .34 cents,” a third TikToker laughed.

Others drew comparisons between Ulta’s loyalty program and Sephora’s, with many claiming Sephora’s loyalty offers were substantially worse.

“You could [have] gotten a sample size shampoo with the same points at Sephora,” stated a user.

“I been saying they have the best points!!” added a second user. “Meanwhile at sephora you can spend $10,000 & u get a free foundation sample that’s not even your skintone.”

Several alleged current and former Ulta employees also chimed in to express how valuable the loyalty program can be if one takes advantage of its point system.

“As an Ulta employee I vouch for this, SAVE YOUR POINTS!,” one viewer wrote.

“guys pls sign up for loyalty- ulta employee,” another agreed.

“I worked there and people really don’t know how much they have,” a third remembered. “I would always get excited to ask them if they wanted to use $200 points!”

She later posted a video showcasing her full Ulta haul.

@dayanara.herrera5 Reply to @lexd1019 THE HAUL IS UP😶‍🌫️🥰 #ultaskintok #haul #ulta #Love ♬ original sound – Dayanara Herrera

In a follow up video, Dayanara explained her method for accumulating so many points.

@dayanara.herrera5 Reply to @lovlyyjay #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

Essentially, her formula works like this: download the app and take advantage of the many offers it provides. This, she says, will quickly cause your number of points to go up.

Additionally, the Ulta MasterCard offers shoppers 20% off while allowing you to earn points for purchases outside of Ulta.

However, she warns that points for regular members expire, whereas points for platinum and diamond members do not. Furthermore, she cautions that, while the MasterCard has benefits for frequent Ulta shoppers, “the APR rates are horrible.”

While many were excited to learn this system, commenters quickly realized that their issue in not getting so many points wasn’t a failure to understand the system.

Instead, as one user wrote, “My problem is I’m broke.”

We’ve reached out to Dayanara via TikTok comment.

*First Published: May 27, 2022, 1:58 pm CDT

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

