‘Ulta is legit the Mean Girls of makeup’: Customer says Ulta employee made her cry, laughed as she left the store

In a viral video, TikToker Amanda (@itsaboutamanda) was emotional as she shared her bad experience at Ulta with her 4.2 million followers. This was Amanda’s first time in a makeup store in years.

“I’m really trying to compose myself right now, but why are people that work at makeup stores so mean?” Amanda asks in the video, her eyes welling up with tears. “I feel like if you don’t know how to wear makeup, you shouldn’t be made fun of for it.”

Her video now has over 8.6 million views.

In the comments section, users share similar experiences and send their love to the TikToker.

“Ulta is legit the Mean Girls of makeup,” one user said.

“@Ulta Beauty do better, there’s too many people crying from your services,” another commented.

“EVERYBODY HAS A STARTING POINT!!! You did not deserve that treatment. I’m so sorry,” a third user said.

In a follow-up video, Amanda explains how she ventured into an Ulta store to buy a brush-tip eyeliner and shop around. Intimidated and out of her comfort zone, the TikToker decided she needed help and proceeded to ask an employee for suggestions.

“As I’m walking away, I hear one of the girls say ‘how stupid. They all have brush tips,’” Amanda recounted. “At this point, I was a little uncomfortable but I wasn’t going to let that stop me because I had a goal.”

Amanda received help from an employee who, in her opinion, seemed like she didn’t want to be there, and after a short exchange, the employee left.

“As I’m walking around, I hear the girls at the front say such mean things and I know they’re talking about me because I made eye contact with them more than once,” she continues. “The one thing that really did get to me is when I heard one of them say, ‘Some people just shouldn’t wear makeup if they don’t know how.”

Feeling defeated, Amanda decided to leave the store as the employees laughed at her. She says she still wants to learn how to do makeup, but the thought of going inside another makeup store alone scares her.

In the comments section, Amanda added an update.

“Ulta has just reached out to me on my IG about the situation,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message, and Ulta via email.

Today’s top stories