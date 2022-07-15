Uber driver says he was paid under $6 to pick up passengers with groceries at Walmart, take them through Taco Bell drive-thru before dropping them off at home

A TikToker and Uber driver recently went viral after claiming he was woefully underpaid for a hectic Uber drive.

At the beginning of the TikTok, user Neil (@neiljordan) says that he accepted an order to pick up a large family from Walmart.

Upon meeting the family, he discovered they had several large shopping carts full of groceries, he says. Neil protested, saying that his car was too small to handle this amount of goods. The family countered that he was the only Uber available in the area.

After the group started driving, the family informed Neil that they had booked a stop at Taco Bell on their way home.

While Neil was confused by this, he obliged, taking the family to Taco Bell. At Taco Bell, he claims the family insisted Neil assist them in ordering food, which he did not do. The family then allegedly ordered around $50 worth of food.

Finally, Neil took the family home, at which point they asked him to back into the driveway so they could unload their groceries, which were filling both the trunk and back seats.

Despite the complicated ride, Neil’s total earnings were “$5.69, and no tip.”

In comments, some users claimed Neil’s first mistake was picking up from Walmart.

“Bro… when I did Uber, I NEVER accepted pick ups from Walmart or any grocery stores,” a user wrote. “That happened to me once and never again.”

“it’s happened to me but when I get to Walmart I see the passenger with so much grocery I just cancel the ride,” another stated.

“And that’s why there ‘wasn’t’ any other Ubers around,” a third user explained. “Walmart. Target, grocery store requests automatic cancel.”

Others took issue with the fact that the family didn’t tip.

“People who expect the most will always tip the least,” a commenter shared.

“Should have given you a VERY LARGE TIP after all that,” a second user noted.

“It blows my mind the amount of people who do not tip their Uber drivers,” a further user detailed. “I’ve only used Uber a few times but every single time they got a nice tip.”

Finally, some users were skeptical about whether the earnings even covered the cost of the drive.

As one user wrote, “with gas prices so high, I don’t see the benefit of any driver / delivery job….”

