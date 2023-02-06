‘I’m so mad they actually gave it to him’: Tim Hortons customer films man verbally berating drive-thru worker over coffee order

A recent TikTok video has gained attention for capturing a disturbing encounter between a drive-thru customer and a Tim Hortons worker.

The video, posted by TikToker @apoxonindustries on Feb. 5, has quickly gone viral, garnering over 424,100 views as of Monday.

In the video, which was filmed from a car in line for the drive-thru, the customer in front screams obscenities at the top of his lungs, demanding his coffee order, and insulting the Tim Hortons employee.

The man shouts, “Extra large, dark roast, double-double, espresso, figure it the fuck out!” and “Give me my coffee, give me my coffee!” as he awaits his order. Despite the worker attempting to fulfill his request and reason with the customer, the customer continues to raise his voice, saying, “Why the fuck are you here arguing with me?” and “Shut the fuck up, I’ve told you! How many times do I need to fucking tell you?”

At one point in the video, the person recording can be heard frustratedly uttering, “I think you’ve had too much espresso.”

After receiving his order, the angry customer briefly leaves his car to confront another person recording him and the video ends as he drives away.

In the description of the video, the user left a caption that reads, “Dude, I don’t care how badly you want your coffee, you don’t get to verbally assault service workers. #unacceptablebehavior.”

Many users were shocked and outraged and expressed contempt for the angry customer’s behavior in the comments section of the video.

“If that is how he behaves in public, you can only imagine how he acts behind closed doors,” one commenter said.

“I’m so mad they actually gave it to him,” a second added.

“The way I would have tossed it and lost my job,” a third user remarked.

One user wrote, “Why don’t people want to work low paying CS/food jobs? This is why. Too many people like this.”



The Daily Dot has reached out to @apoxonindustries via TikTok comment.