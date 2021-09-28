TikTok/@Kodithek9 Brooke Sjoberg

TikToker says a Karen got upset they left Husky in Tesla with ‘dog mode’ on, sparking debate

'That's not a Karen that's a caring citizen.'

Published Sep 28, 2021   Updated Sep 28, 2021, 9:21 am CDT

A video of a driver telling the story of a woman who got upset with them for leaving their dog in their Tesla on “dog mode” has racked up 3.3 million views on TikTok.

“She was well-intentioned until she literally didn’t believe the screen saying it’s 65 degrees,” the video is captioned.

The account, @kodithek9, is devoted to a red Husky named Kodi. In the video, Kodi’s owner explains that they ran into CVS with their car on dog mode, but when they returned, a woman had a lot to say to them.

“Today a Karen said I shouldn’t be leaving my dog in the car when I came back from CVS,” text overlay on the video reads. “I told her the car has dog mode and he’s more comfortable in there than outside. She didn’t believe me and told me it was cruel. Meanwhile Kodi sometimes never even wants to leave the car.”

@kodithek9

She was well-intentioned until she didn’t believe the screen literally saying it’s 65 degrees #tesla #teslatok #dogs #huskiesoftiktok #bekind #karen

♬ The Hustle – Van McCoy

The woman’s actions sparked some debate, with many claiming that she should not be referred to as a Karen.

“That’s not a Karen that’s [a] caring citizen,” one commenter wrote. “I would do the same you cannot just assume everyone knows about dog mode.”

Others argued that the woman is indeed a Karen because she refused to believe the owner when they told her they had dog mode turned on. When dog mode on a Tesla is turned on, a note on the screen aims to notify passerby as such so that their concerns are quelled.

And others argued that if the Husky was uncomfortable in any way, everyone in the vicinity would have known about it due to how vocal the breed is.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kodithek9 via TikTok DM regarding the video.

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the Daily Texan's Life and Arts Editor and an editorial intern for Texas Connect magazine.

