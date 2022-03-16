A TikToker revealed that she quit a job solely based on the “vibes” her co-workers were giving her. She revealed that she only worked there for one day before she quit, and people rushed to agree with her decision to quit.

User @skyedub uploaded a short clip of herself with a shirt that says, “I put the hot is psychotic.” As she records herself, text on the video says, “I got a job at Ulta and quit a day later because nobody introduced themselves to me and the vibes were atrocious.”

The video was seen over 145,000 times since being posted on March 12.

Many commenters felt she made a good decision. “At a job you can immediately tell the vibes from people good call,” one person supportively said. “I don’t get why some people at certain jobs act like the new people aren’t welcome.”

Another person shared that they try and curate a positive workplace experience, commenting, “I see new people and immediately try to make them comfortable.”

One commenter said that they get too shy and nervous to introduce themselves to new people on a job, to which the creator replied, saying, “ME TOOO but usually people who’ve been there for a while can sense that and introduce themselves and be nice.”

An Ulta employee commented on the video as well, saying, “I’ve been with Ulta since September. Guess I got lucky bc I literally love all my coworkers, including my managers.” Another commenter shared a similar experience, saying “All Ulta’s are different, lol. In my hometown our boss is amazing.”

