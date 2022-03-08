‘When do you call in a wellness check?’: TikToker notices neighbor’s packages left on porch for 10 days

In a viral video, TikToker Savannah (@savmgil) raised concern over packages left on a neighbor’s front porch for 10 days, sparking discussion in the comments. The video has amassed 1.5 million views since Monday.

In the clip, Savannah uses the popular TikTok audio of rapper Cardi B saying “that’s suspicious, that’s weird” as she shows a picture of the packages still on the porch two days after their delivery.

She then shows a screenshot of a text conversation in which she raises concern that her neighbor’s packages are still on the porch a week later.

“By the way, the packages are still outside my neighbor’s porch. It’s been a week,” the text from Savannah reads.

“You would think if they were on vacation that they would have stopped packages,” a second person writes in response.

The clip ends with a picture of the packages still on the porch 10 days post-delivery. The caption reads, “When do you call in a wellness check?”

The comments were flooded with concerned users who urged Savannah to reach out to the authorities for a wellness check on her absent neighbors. Wellness, or welfare, checks occur when police respond to a request to verify the wellbeing of an MIA person at their residence— officers will typically report back to the person who filed the request to confirm the safety of the person who they checked on.

“Call for a check ASAP. I went thru something similar and police told me they smelled a dead body,” one user wrote.

“I called a wellness check after my neighbor’s garage was left open for a few days,” another said. “Glad I did because I saved his life.”

In a follow-up that has also garnered over 1.3 million views as of Monday, Savannah says she followed the advice of commenters and called the non-emergency number of her local police department.

“I told them different information about my neighbors, like what they look like, who is normally living there, stuff like that,” Savannah says in the video. “She let me know that she had put in a call for dispatch and they would be over shortly.”

@savmgil Reply to @ashlele14 I’ve called police, hopefully they can figure it out! ♬ original sound – SavGil

In a final update on day 12 after the packages were first delivered, Savannah says she never heard back from the police about the wellness check but that her apartment complex management emailed her to let her know that they were able to contact the tenants.

“They are on vacation. But they did have me worried because it has now been 12 days,” Savannah says in the final update video. “I’m glad to know that if I ever go on vacation for any amount of time my packages are going to be safe and sound.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Savannah via TikTok comment.

