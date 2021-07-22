TikToker jokes about sabotaging customer’s DoorDash order after they don’t tip, dividing viewers

The practice of tipping is a subject that gets debated on TikTok quite often.

Featured Video Hide

After a customer didn’t tip their best friend, who delivers for DoorDash, TikTok user @notyournormalparent joked about messing with an order, dividing viewers and spurring yet another tipping debate on the platform.

Advertisement Hide

The TikTok video shows a person holding a frozen coffee up to the car’s A/C vent. The TikToker claims they “put the heat on” the customer’s coffee.

However, the TikToker later set the record straight.

“The comments are cracking me up,” the poster wrote. “We didn’t have the heat on. We blast the A/C because it’s hot. Take a joke everyone lmao.”

The video has been viewed nearly half a million times since being posted on July 5.

Advertisement Hide

The joke made some in the no-tipping crowd feel validated. “I find another reason everyday to not tip door dash drivers,” @diyanahhh_i wrote. Others even tagged DoorDash in the comments.

Other, more freaked-out DoorDash customers remarked on how they wait to tip in-person, instead of through the app, making it look like they initially don’t tip the DoorDasher. The poster acknowledged one such comment, saying cash tips in the area are rare, which is why they didn’t expect the customer to tip at all.

Advertisement Hide

Advertisement Hide

And some were just frustrated with the notion of not tipping DoorDashers.

“I support this,” one said before urging people to just “tip.”

Advertisement Hide

“People fr think not tipping drivers is okay still,” another bewildered viewer said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the poster on TikTok as well as DoorDash.

Today’s top stories