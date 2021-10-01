TikToker confronts partner after finding Motel 6 card in his laundry in viral video

A woman’s video showing her confronting her partner after finding a Motel 6 key card in his laundry has gotten her 2.4 million views on TikTok.

Posted by TikToker Melissa, @meeliissaalaaraa, the video shows her pulling the card out of his laundry. “So I was washing my man’s clothes and I found this…” the text overlay on the clip reads.

She then shows it to him, and he walks away from her. Her video is captioned: “Guess what he said.”

And viewers delivered. “Whatever he said I’m sure it ended with..believe what you want,” one of the top comments reads.

Many guessed what excuses the man came up with, as well as made jokes at his expense.

“That’s why he wears the Rosario in his neck… he’s praying everyday to not get caught,” one commenter wrote.

Another user commented on his rosary, offering another joking excuse: He was at a “church retreat.”

One user came to the defense of the man by inserting themselves in the situation, to which @meeliissaalaaraa replied with laughing and crying emojis.

“He was with me,” they wrote. “I’m from out of town and he dropped me off at my hotel. All is good. Sorry for the misunderstanding.”

Rest assured, the man’s room at the motel came in handy.

In a short update video, Melissa said her partner is now staying at the Motel 6.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Melissa on Tiktok.