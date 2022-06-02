‘Every woman should do this!’: TikToker tries to expose cheating husband who reportedly took his kids to meet his mistress

On Sunday, a woman posted a viral TikTok trying to expose a cheating husband who she says took his two children to meet his mistress at lunch.

“I have debated making this video for like two days now,” says Christina Alyce (@christina_alyce) in the clip. “I’m 33 years old and this type of drama is way outside my realm. But if it were me, I would want to know.”

She continues: “If your name is Makayla and your husband’s name is Donald, and you have two kids—one who is a little girl named Sarah and a baby boy who looks like he’s maybe one year old—and you live in the Fredericksburg, Virginia area, your husband is cheating on you.”

“I was out to lunch on Thursday at a restaurant called Legend, there was almost nobody there, but in the booth that was right behind us was your husband and a woman named Brittany,” she says, “and what really pissed me off about this situation was this was Brittany’s first time meeting your children.”

“Your husband is cheating on you and he brought your children to meet his mistress,” she says.

“Which is why I’m making this video. While this is really outside of my realm and comfortability, if my husband took my children to meet his mistress, let’s just say you’d be seeing me on an episode of Dateline for a double homicide.”

The TikToker then asks for Makayla to reach out to her via her direct messages on social media. “I will give you all the information that I have.”

She adds that Brittany, the mistress, knows Makayla exists. “She even cackled when she was talking about seeing your face when you are served divorce papers.”

Christina notes, “This waste of oxygen took his children his wife’s babies that she’s carried for 10 months and birthed to meet his mistress behind his wife’s back.”

The TikToker says she took a picture of the cheating husband and the mistress and “can provide it for evidence in divorce proceedings if you need.”

She pleads to TikTok to find out who Makayla is. “Help me help this woman get the life she deserves.”

As of Thursday, the TikTok has 1.5 million views.

In the comments, people supported Christina Alyce’s mission.

One commenter said, “THIS IS THE GIRL CODE IM TALKING ABOUT!!”

“Girl code 100! Every woman should do this!” wrote another.

Apparently, the TikToker’s call to action spread like wildfire.

One commenter said, “Oh it’s all OVER Fredericksburg now. The pages, thousands of people talking about it.”

Others shared how they experienced something similar: “An anonymous woman did this for me when I was married with 4 small children. I could not thank her enough even though my heart was broken.”

“I had this happen and I wish I had somebody like you!” another TikToker shared.

According to the comments, it seems as if Makayla has yet to be notified.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Christina Alyce via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories