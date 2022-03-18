A TikToker who says they’re a Walmart worker posted a viral video that’s sparking a debate about which departments are the best and worst to work for.

The TikTok was posted on Friday by Manuel (@walmartopd1912) and by Thursday had over 311,000 views.

In the clip, Manuel is wearing his Walmart uniform and turns around to reveal that he’s been “finally” transferred to “Online pickup delivery!!” The caption reads, “Best department.”

In the comments, Walmart employees debated over which department is best. Many were rallying for online grocery pickup (OGP) and online delivery pickup (ODP).

One user wrote, “Ogp is where it’s at!!!” Another said, “Am I one of the lucky ones that got in opd as my first position then? Since everyone transfers in.”

“OGP/OPD is easy,” one TikToker said.

Some said that they didn’t like working in ODP. “Run. Run fast. You’ll regret it,” one TikToker wrote.

“Welcome to ogp the most mentally draining department I’ve ever had the misfortune of working in. But hey I get 15$ hr,” another added.

Others argued that their department is better than either online pickup team.

“No electronics is the best department,” one TikToker commented.

“Deli better,” another wrote.

“Garden center gangggggg,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Manuel via TikTok comment and to Walmart via email.

