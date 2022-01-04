‘I swear women are the most manipulative’: TikToker records TV and pretends she’s at a concert to make boyfriend jealous, sparking debate

A viral TikTok shows a woman recording a concert on TV to pretend she’s there. The TikToker, Sarah Lupica (@sarah.lupica), shared the video on Friday; by Tuesday, it had acquired more than 11.5 million views.

The clip features Lupica, 19, filming the concert on TV with her phone. “Him: Where are you?” she writes. “Me bc [because] I’m mad at him.”

The comments erupted in a heated debate about whether or not it was OK for Lupica to fake being at a concert—or if her boyfriend would even believe it in the first place.

“I swear women are the most manipulative and will go to ends of the earth to be correct,” one commenter wrote. “I love our toxic trait lol.”

This comment got over 95,000 likes and sparked intense discussion.

“Do you expect people to praise you for being a horrible person?” one user responded.

“Why is being manipulative and toxic even remotely OK?” asked another. Throughout the thread, commenters on both sides of the discussion repeatedly accused others of being “triggered.”

Still others in the comments said they could see themselves using this trick in the future.

“I would 100% do this,” wrote one TikTok user.

“THIS SOME ME BEHAVIOR,” shared another.

Other commenters critiqued the TikTok from a practical perspective and made suggestions about how to improve the video to heighten the jealousy.

“Make it sound more realistic by yelling in the background,” one user said.

“Turn off location services, the club doesn’t get good reception. throw in people talking as a background noise,” an additional TikToker wrote before adding, “I’ll be doing this later.”

Comments like these sparked further debate.

When one user asked why someone would go through the effort of doing this just to make the boyfriend upset, another responded: “Men have been consistently traumatizing women throughout the history of time. God forbid they get a taste of their own medicine.”

“If the dudes acting like a pos [piece of shit] then why can’t she?” another commenter wrote.

In a later video, Lupica posted the footage she took of the television.

One TikToker said they thought they’ve been duped with TV footage before. “Now I’m convinced some ppl ain’t really going to the concerts,” they wrote.

“I woulda been fooled!” exclaimed another user.

Most commonly, users said the trick will be a tool in their arsenal for their next bout of relationship drama.

“The fact I’m thinking bout doing this is toxic,” wrote one user. “#girlboss.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lupica via TikTok comment and Instagram message.

