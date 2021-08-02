Two girls sitting on a couch.

@23._.bethany._.23/TikTok

‘Was it all respect to the family when you committed theft of a corpse?’: Commenters say TikTokers stole necklace from dead man

‘I’m glad this is going viral so people know what you did.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Published Aug 2, 2021   Updated Aug 2, 2021, 1:56 pm CDT

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, two teenage girls claim they found a dead body to the tune of TikTok’s “Oh, Lord” sound. Commenters on the video say they identified the pair as the teenage girls who reportedly stole a necklace from a dead body in San Antonio.

Featured Video Hide
@23._.bethany._.23

I wish we were kidding :/ all respect to the family #fyp #foryoupage #fypシ

♬ original sound – Funny Tiktoks
Advertisement Hide

The video was posted by TikTok user @23._.bethany._.23, which bears a resemblance to the name of one of the 17-year-old suspects who was charged with a felony for robbing a corpse. The suspect’s mugshot is circulating online, as well.

The video is captioned “all respect to the family,” which commenters have taken issue with.

“Was it all respect to the family when you committed theft of a corpse too?” wrote @emieilleenmargaret.

“When you can’t make a story time because you’re in jail,” wrote @dom201603.

Advertisement Hide

“I’m glad this is going viral,” commented @lyndsijohnson. “So people know what y’all did.”

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Martin last week, did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment about whether Martin is still in custody.

Today’s top stories

‘DoorDasher explains how tipping can impact delivery time in viral TikTok, viewers had no idea
Video: Woman catches her landlord sneaking into her room, smelling her bedding while she’s away
Woman’s ‘side dude’ and boyfriend both show up to her birthday dinner as waiters serenade her in awkward TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 2, 2021, 12:59 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City. She is studying at Columbia Journalism School and writes for Moment magazine and Columbia News Service. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Tricia Crimmins