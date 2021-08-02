‘Was it all respect to the family when you committed theft of a corpse?’: Commenters say TikTokers stole necklace from dead man

In a TikTok posted on Wednesday, two teenage girls claim they found a dead body to the tune of TikTok’s “Oh, Lord” sound. Commenters on the video say they identified the pair as the teenage girls who reportedly stole a necklace from a dead body in San Antonio.
The video was posted by TikTok user @23._.bethany._.23, which bears a resemblance to the name of one of the 17-year-old suspects who was charged with a felony for robbing a corpse. The suspect’s mugshot is circulating online, as well.
The video is captioned “all respect to the family,” which commenters have taken issue with.
“Was it all respect to the family when you committed theft of a corpse too?” wrote @emieilleenmargaret.
“When you can’t make a story time because you’re in jail,” wrote @dom201603.
“I’m glad this is going viral,” commented @lyndsijohnson. “So people know what y’all did.”
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Martin last week, did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment about whether Martin is still in custody.
