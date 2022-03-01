‘We really don’t have it’: Target worker asks customers to stop asking for Dave’s Killer Bread in viral TikTok

A TikToker who says they work at Target stated in a viral video that Dave’s Killer Bread is so popular that the retailer won’t have it in stock for quite some time.

In the TikTok, user Matt (@flimfloom) reveals that Dave’s Killer Bread’s organic whole grains and seeds bread displays as negative 1,300 items on employees’ digital inventory platform.

“As you can see here, we don’t have it,” the TikToker says in the video. “In fact, we really don’t have it. So please don’t ask.”

The brand appears to be popular among consumers across multiple stores. Another TikTok commenter who says they work at Walmart employee claims that their store hasn’t carried the bread brand for quite some time.

“We always have -5,000 to -15,000 of Dave’s anything at my Walmart,” the commenter wrote.

Customers are apparently noticing the inventory issue. “I finally found the bagels after 3 months and it was the highlight of my month,” one person said.

According to Matt, Target isn’t normally so short on any item.

“I’ve been with Target for quite a while, so seeing a few items in the negatives isn’t totally new to me,” he told the Daily Dot. “However, they’re usually around 10 at most—but this was totally new to me.

“When I saw that number a customer saw my face go white a little,” he added.

Matt also explained how Target employees check inventory status. “The ‘on-hand’ number means we possibly have it, as back orders and refreshing can be slow sometimes,” he said. “If it’s zero on floor and zero on back, it’ll be a rough few on hand, which will mean they’re either on a U-boat ready to be put out, or possibly in back stock area but just weren’t scanned in.”

Matt said he feels a connection to all those who are still seeking Dave’s Killer Bread—because he’s never tried the bread himself.

“My heart goes out to all Dave’s Killer bread lover-Target shoppers,” he said. “Maybe one day I’ll get to know what the hype is about.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target and Dave’s Killer Bread.

