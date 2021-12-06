‘2 feet away staring’: TikToker confronts waiter for gossiping about her having a sugar daddy at dinner, sparking debate

A TikTok shows two women confronting restaurant workers for gossiping about them while they were dining with their sugar daddy. The post is sparking debate in the comments section about whether or not it’s fair for restaurant workers to gossip behind customers’ backs.

On Dec. 1, Julia McCabe, who goes by @jualreadykn0w on TikTok, posted a recording of her and Vanessa Schecher, who goes by @notyurnessi on TikTok, dining at a restaurant when they overheard their waiter and a hostess “talking smack about us being out with our [email protected] [email protected], McCabe’s text overlay reads. Schecher confronted him when the waiter when he came back to the table. In the video clip, you can hear Schecher say (also captioned in text overlay): “By the way, that’s my [email protected] [email protected] not my uncle or my dad or anything since you guys are so curious over there.” Then the TikTok shows that the waiter gave Julia and Schecher free dessert as an apology.

It’s received more than 120,000 views.

In a comment, McCabe shared that the hostess and waiter were “two feet away staring.”

The comments section lit up with former restaurant workers chiming in to say how they would do the same.

“The talk is bound to happen,” user @miaaacelesteee wrote. “Restaurants are boring and that’s exciting to see.”

Another user, @snifflezzz, wrote: “As a fellow hostess yall are way too dramatic lol we are bored & broke ok obv we gonna talk about it.”

“What else would you expect ok we live for this shit,” user @nahasha_ wrote.

Other TikTokers wrote that the girls were right to speak up and confront their water. “As he should also glad y’all stood up for urselves!” wrote user @mishaaabear.

“Normalize politely checking tf out of people who are throwing shade,” user @livblit wrote.

Others warned the two women that the waiter probably spit in the free dessert.

In the same video posted on her page, Schecher replied, “Doubt it he was mortified.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McCabe and Schecher for comment.

