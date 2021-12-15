‘Can women live in peace’: TikToker catches stranger trying to break into her home

A TikToker recorded the harrowing moment when she heard someone allegedly trying random numbers on her door lock and attempting to break into her home.

TikToker Alena (user @0804hae) shared the short clip, which mostly focuses on the clear sound of random buttons being pushed and the code being rejected. During the attempt, Alena is just sitting on her bed, clearly disturbed, and listening to what’s happening on the other side of the door.

“Can women live in peace pls wtf,” she captioned the video along with hashtags that indicate she lives in Korea. The TikTok was posted Dec. 8 and by Tuesday had over 3 million views.

Her video was met with sympathy and concern, mostly from other women who are too familiar with taking extra safety precautions when by themselves.

“That’s scary. Make sure you wipe the keypad so your prints don’t show, and stay safe… maybe call the police and show them this,” offered @the_disasterous_bean.

Another viewer suggested having a male friend to record audio that Alena could play if this ever happens again, “screaming ‘who is it’ ‘I called the police’ etc. Because in case that is a stalker or a creep and not someone that did that ‘by mistake’ then he will know that you are not alone or that this isn’t your place.”

“Someone walked into my apartment while I was in bed. I had to change apartments because of it,” @strawberrychunks0 added. “Change your combo often.”

Other viewers suggested it may have just been a drunk person trying to get into the wrong door, but Alena clarified this happened in the middle of the day. Enough people in the comments expressed dealing with similar incidents that it seemed wise for her to stay vigilant to be on the safe side.

However, after the video went viral, the TikToker updated in the comments that whoever was trying to break into her home never managed to guess the correct password. She said she intended to call the building’s owner to see if there was any security footage of the attempted invasion.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alena for comment.

