‘None of us actually care’: Woman says she’s ‘terrified to order’ Starbucks drink because of TikTok baristas, sparking debate

A TikTok of a woman admitting she’s “now terrified to order my fave Starbucks drink bc of the baristas on TikTok” is going viral and sparking an online debate about ordering complicated TikTok drinks at the coffee chain.

In the caption of the TikTok, Grace Fourmaux (@gfomo) wrote, “Yes, I do get an iced white mocha with sweet cream foam and extra caramel drizzle bc it’s GOOD.”

The TikTok was posted on Feb. 11 and as of Monday morning, has over 142,000 views.

In the comments, Fourmaux wrote, “Btw the baristas at my local SB are so nice! I just get anxiety they dislike me bc of my order lol, but these comments make me feel better!”

Recently, some baristas have taken to TikTok to complain about orders that include many modifications and add-ons.

However, many alleged former and current Starbucks baristas chimed in to reassure Fourmaux that “at the end of the day none of us actually care, i personally loved making your drink! it’s not difficult and it’s cute.”

“We don’t care as long as you aren’t rude about it,” another said.

Others felt differently: “This is why I avoid Starbucks. I don’t even like complicated drinks but I’ve noticed the staff there in many locations can be MEAN as hell,” another person commented.

Some commenters wrote that “it’s their job. If they don’t like making people their drinks then they shouldn’t be working there.”

“Just tip us at least or somethin…,” a TikToker wrote.

“Honestly that drink doesn’t bother me, i just despise making caramel ribbon crunch frappuccinos,” another person wrote.

Other TikTokers admitted they get “anxious” about ordering similar drinks. Some people shared that they were once shamed for their orders.

“I went to a diff SB to order that drink once and the dude on the speaker called me out and I never ordered it again,” a TikToker wrote.

