In a viral TikTok, Meagan O’Leary (@mmoleary773) requests a special drink at a Starbucks drive-thru in Wilmington, North Carolina, after losing her sales job. The clip had over 230,000 views by Monday.

O’Leary, an aspiring country singer, told the Daily Dot that she was disappointed she had to cancel a recording session two days following the layoff due to the change in her financial situation—and a Starbucks run was the pick-me-up she needed.

“Hi, I just got fired. Can you just make me whatever drink you think is good for that?” O’Leary says at the drive-thru in a now-viral TikTok. “It’s OK. You guys can laugh.”

The Starbucks worker taking her order pauses but agrees to make her a drink with only two requirements specified by O’Leary: iced and caffeinated.

On the drink cup, the Starbucks worker wrote, “Have an amazing day. Screw that job. They don’t deserve you.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, TikTokers and YouTubers have been going viral for asking Starbucks baristas to surprise them with drinks inspired by life events, movies, and more. O’Leary revealed that the worker made her a venti Frappucinio, and users asked what went into the special drink.

In a follow-up TikTok, O’Leary shared the recipe for the delicious, post-layoff beverage: white mocha frappuccino with sweet cream, strawberry puree, and chocolate malt powder.

“You know they feel for ya when they OFFER to make a frappucino,” one user said.

Several of the Starbucks workers from the clip commented on O’Leary’s TikTok.

“We hope you liked the drink! So sorry about the job,” one Starbucks worker said. “We are hiring at the Starbucks, you should apply! We would love to have you, you seemed very sweet.”

“We didn’t laugh cause you were fired. They were laughing at me because I was too stunned to speak,” the Starbucks worker who took O’Leary’s order wrote.

O’Leary told the Daily Dot that while she is looking for a job more in line with her career path, she is open to the possibility of applying to Starbucks if she can’t find a different opportunity soon.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email.

