‘I have trust issues now’: TikToker says her ‘really nice’ male friend uploaded her Instagram photos to a porn website without consent

'Press f*cking charges.'

Published Jan 27, 2022   Updated Jan 27, 2022, 5:13 pm CST

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 23, Sophia (@papa.sophia) says that her male friend posted her Instagram photos on a pornography website “without consent.”

“Men are gross and I have trust issues now,” the TikToker wrote in the caption of the video, which received over 4,800 views. In the video’s comment section, Sophia wrote that the male friend “went to [her] school.”

Her video also shows a screenshot of a text she received from another woman alerting her that the man posted Sophia’s photos on the site. The woman said the man her name and Snapchat username on the site as well.

The TikToker, who is 20, told the Daily Dot in an Instagram message that the photos posted were not sexual or intimate.

“He just took screenshots from this Instagram account and posted them on there,” she said. “Which I found odd.”

She also said that she confronted the man who uploaded her photos and that he didn’t respond.

A commenter on the TikTok video advised @papa.sophia to take legal action.

“Press fucking charges,” wrote @goblinonastring. Sophia told the Daily Dot that she has not contacted the police.

Although the TikToker’s photos weren’t technically revenge porn, defined as an “intimate photo” by the National Organization for Women, 80% of “nonconsensual porn” is revenge porn, “meaning it was originally sent between two consenting individuals in the context of an intimate relationship,” according to the National Association of Attorneys General.

A report from NBC on revenge porn, people whose photos have been posted online without their consent can file a police report and/or civil lawsuit. The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative also has an “Online Removal Guide” for victims of revenge porn whose images surface on social media or other highly regulated platforms like Google and Bing.

“It’s just frustrating,” Sophia said. “I wish men weren’t like this.”

*First Published: Jan 27, 2022, 5:12 pm CST

